Officials are urging caution as some Los Angeles County residents begin returning to neighborhoods devastated by recent wildfires, while health authorities warn of dangerous windblown dust and ash conditions through Tuesday evening.

"We will get Angelenos back home, no matter what," Mayor Karen Bass said Wednesday, announcing the appointment of Steve Soboroff as the city's Chief Recovery Officer to lead rebuilding efforts. "Together, we will recover and rebuild a stronger Los Angeles than ever before."

The Palisades Fire Unified Incident Command has begun allowing limited re-entry to some evacuation zones for residents only, with law enforcement checking addresses at checkpoints. The fire is 56% contained, while the nearby Eaton Fire is 81% contained.

Los Angeles County Public Health officials are advising residents impacted by air quality to stay indoors when possible and wear N95 or P100 masks if venturing outside due to hazardous air conditions. Officials particularly warn that children, older adults, pregnant individuals, and those with heart or lung conditions are at increased risk.

Returning residents are being warned not to turn on utilities without professional inspection. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power's "do not drink" water notice remains in effect for affected areas.

The city has opened a Disaster Recovery Center at 10850 Pico Blvd., operating daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., where residents can get help with vital documentation like birth certificates, deeds, and drivers licenses. The center has assisted more than 2,100 households so far.

LA Sanitation will conduct additional residential curbside collection in the Palisades area on Monday, though residents are instructed to avoid disposing of ash, hazardous waste, and burnt debris in bins. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will handle fire debris removal in phases.

For families with children, the city has opened RAP Support Camps at Oakwood Recreation Center in Venice and Mar Vista Recreation Center, operating weekdays through January 31.

The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety has inspected more than 9,000 structures for damage. Residents can check their property's status through the county's Damage Inspection Dashboard.

Officials recommend residents bring personal protective equipment when inspecting their properties, including N95 masks, safety goggles, gloves, and protective clothing. They also advise against moving large or unstable debris without assistance.

Residents needing to retrieve pets from evacuation areas can call 213-270-8155 for assistance.

FEMA assistance is available for those with uninsured or underinsured losses through DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.