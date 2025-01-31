A day of mixed messages and inaccurate headlines has left locals adrift in a sea of confusion over local beach access following this months wildfires.

Santa Monica beaches are open, both sand and water, but health officials have issued an advisory over water quality meaning while you can go swimming, officials suggest you don’t. Water to the north of Santa Monica, specifically, from Las Flores State Beach to Santa Monica State Beach is off limits to swimmers as fire debris runoff and pollutants in the water may contain toxic or carcinogenic chemicals. Beach users should avoid water and stay away from fire debris or heavy ash on the sand regardless of their location.

An ocean water advisory for Surfrider Beach to Las Flores State Beach and Santa Monica State Beach to Dockweiler State Beach at World Way remains in effect. That advisory is a warning to potential swimmers that the water quality may be low but it does not prevent anyone from accessing the sand or nearby areas (with the same warning as before to stay away from obvious fire debris or ash).

A prior rain advisory for all other LA County ocean waters was lifted. Refer to www.PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/beach for current ocean water status or contact the advisory hotline at 800-525-5662.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health had ordered a full ocean and sand contact closure from Las Flores State Beach in eastern Malibu to Santa Monica State Beach, including Will Rogers and Topanga Beach earlier in the week. That message was conflated with a warning about runoff from recent rain and the separate but overlapping water advisory and resulted in inaccurate statements that Santa Monica beaches were closed.

Santa Monica’s famed beaches have in fact been open. There are warning signs are posted at the waterline regarding water quality but officials said there’s been no evidence of debris washing up on Santa Monica beaches despite the proximity to the fire and that waterfront business are still open.

“On top of the traumatic loss our neighbors have faced, the environmental impacts of the Palisades Fire are heartbreaking. We’re grateful that Santa Monica was largely spared from damage,” Mayor Lana Negrete said. “As always, Santa Monica remains a fun and beautiful place to visit and enjoy an escape, with great shopping and dining, gorgeous natural scenery and beaches, and mostly sunny skies. We want to thank all those who continue to come out to patronize local businesses that really need help in these trying times. Your support means everything.”

Misti Kerns with Santa Monica Travel & Tourism said local businesses remain open.

“With Dine LA running through Feb. 7 and a lineup of special events for Lunar New Year, Valentine’s Day and Black History Month, there’s a lot to explore in our eight neighborhoods. We look forward to hosting travelers and ensuring they have an exceptional visit in Santa Monica,” she said.

The Palisades Fire, which swept through the area earlier this month, destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses, leaving behind a toxic legacy of building materials, household chemicals, and other debris. When mixed with recent rainfall, these materials create a dangerous cocktail of pollutants that can pose significant risks to public health.

“Fire debris runoff and pollutants in the water and on the sand may contain toxic or carcinogenic chemicals,” warned county health officials. Beach maintenance crews have reported large pieces of debris, including lumber and building materials, washing up as far south as Redondo Beach.

Environmental experts note that wildfire debris poses unique challenges to ocean health. When rain washes through burn areas, it can carry not only ash and charred materials but also concentrated amounts of heavy metals, petrochemicals, and other toxins from destroyed structures and vehicles. These pollutants can harm marine life and create health risks for humans who come in contact with contaminated water or sand.

Heal The Bay said water quality degradation following a fire varies greatly depending on the intensity and duration of the fire and the characteristics of the affected ecosystem. The organization said that the loss of vegetation increases soil erosion and sediment washed into the water.

“With many homes, businesses, cars, and other manufactured items burning so close to the coast, we are particularly concerned about sediment, trash, and debris washing into the ocean.”

Public Health will host a virtual meeting about air and water quality on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. The event can be viewed online at youtube.com/lapublichealth.

