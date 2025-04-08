The City Council will consider a pair of construction related measures at its Tuesday meeting with the first looking to penalize nuisance property owners and the second adopting a new five-year housing plan

The council will review a proposal to update the city's public nuisance abatement and administrative citation codes, expanding the definition of what constitutes a public nuisance and enhancing enforcement mechanisms.

The ordinance would add new classes of violations that may be deemed public nuisances, including property owners who commit five or more housing code violations within a 12-month period, businesses that employ harassing tactics, and property owners who fail to comply with mandatory seismic retrofit programs.

"These changes are designed to provide staff more tools to better address public nuisances that are created and maintained in the city," according to the staff report. The amendments would also create a "correctable citation" program allowing certain first-time violations to receive a 50% fine reduction if corrected promptly.

Later in the night, the council will consider adopting the Santa Monica Housing Authority's five-year plan for 2025-2030, the annual plan for 2025-2026, and the administrative plan governing the city's housing voucher programs.

The Housing Authority administers approximately 1,750 rental assistance vouchers across six federal housing programs for extremely low-, very low-, and low-income Santa Monica households.

Key goals in the five-year plan include expanding supportive housing solutions, enhancing access to voucher programs for vulnerable populations, and promoting excellence in service delivery.

Other items on the council's agenda include:

- A proclamation recognizing Earth Day

- Approval of a grant resolution for the Santa Monica Neighborhood Greenways Quick-build project

- Authorization of a $11.2 million agreement with Genuine Parts Company for parts room inventory management

- Several councilmember discussion items, including a request to establish a nighttime curfew for Santa Monica State Beach

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 1685 Main Street. The public portion of the meeting will start no earlier than 7 p.m.