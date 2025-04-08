The Santa Monica Fire Department launched a new K-9 Peer Support Program this week designed to support the mental health and wellbeing of firefighters, city employees and community members.

Roger, an English Labrador and the program's first certified support K-9, will work alongside a designated peer support team handler. The dog will visit fire stations, attend debriefings after critical incidents, participate in community events and provide emotional support to firefighters and city employees.

"We are thrilled to introduce this program as a proactive step in supporting the mental wellness of our firefighters and city employees," Fire Chief Matthew Hallock said. "The presence of a therapy dog has been proven to lower stress levels, improve morale and encourage open conversations about mental health."

The program aims to provide comfort, reduce stress and promote emotional resilience among department personnel and the broader community. Officials cited the high levels of stress firefighters face due to the intense and often traumatic nature of their work as motivation for the initiative.

Santa Monica joins several Southern California agencies with similar programs, including fire departments in Redondo Beach, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and Torrance, as well as the Orange County Fire Authority and Westminster Police Department.

The department acknowledged city staff, community partners and mental health professionals who helped develop the program, which aligns with national best practices for firefighter mental health and wellness.