As students return to Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District campuses this week, the lingering impacts of pre-winter break are still being felt for the Malibu contingent.

On Monday, Webster Elementary School reopened for one minimum day after the campus closed due to damage from December’s Franklin Fire, before all Malibu campuses were closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to safety concerns related to damaging winds in the area. SMMUSD officials stated they would continue to monitor the situation along with the City of Malibu and Southern California Edison (SCE).

Tuesday saw a new round of Santa Ana winds in the Malibu area that will continue into Wednesday, with the National Weather Service calling for damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph at the Malibu coast. Due to the high winds and increased wildfire risk, SCE issued a Public Safety Power Shutoff alert for parts of Malibu on Tuesday, including in areas where Malibu campuses reside.

Webster was not spared from the flames of the Franklin Fire, which was active between Dec. 9 and Dec. 18 and burned through over 4,000 acres of Malibu land, according to Cal Fire. SMMUSD reported that the fire damaged the campuses’ ground array of solar panels, as well as damaged a few perimeter buildings and roofs. Prior to the winter break, students and staff at Webster who wanted to learn or work relocated to Malibu Elementary. Malibu Elementary, Malibu Middle and Malibu High Schools reopened post-fire on Dec. 16.

In a note to the community on Jan. 5, SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton stated that a professional restoration/cleaning service and industrial hygienist “worked hard during winter break to ensure the campus is clean, healthy, safe and ready for staff and students to return.”

“I saw for myself the destruction of the Franklin Fire to parts of Malibu including areas around Webster Elementary … we are thankful to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and CalFire for their brave and tremendous efforts to keep the fire from wreaking more havoc on our beloved school,” Shelton said.

Work over the break included cleaning and restoring all classroom contents, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, electronics, carpets, floors and building exteriors. Additional cleaning in campus spaces, such as the library, will continue as students return to school.

“I wish you all the best as we kick off the start of our spring semester of the 2024-25 school year,” Shelton added. “We are looking forward to a great start of the year with student learning, curiosity, enthusiasm and a sense of belonging at our Malibu schools.”

The future of Malibu’s Middle and High campus was also in focus before the winter break, as the SMMUSD Board of Education awarded an agreement with C.W. Driver, LLC., for Preliminary Services of the campus plan’s Phase 2. The phase, which will begin construction in summer of 2026, will bring a new Middle School Hub Building, gymnasium/multi-purpose space, and natatorium/pool to the campus.