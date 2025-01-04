On Thursday evening, a woman died after falling from the top of Parking Structure #4 on the 1300 block of 2nd Street. It is not yet known if this is the same woman who had been rescued from two previous attempts at the same location as neither the Police or Fire Departments have made any statement or comment at this time.

A source told the Daily Press that she was taken away in an ambulance and the whole series of events happened so fast that emergency services were unable to deploy an emergency airbag in time.

One witness said, "It happened too fast and before the police arrived. She jumped as I was walking down the street. Someone from across the street – perhaps Elephante – rushed over and said, 'The police are on their way,' so they may have seen her before she jumped. The police did not come until after she was on the ground. Someone ran up to her and said, 'She's still breathing.'"

According to witnesses, the incident took place between 5:15 and 5:30pm on the 2nd Street side of the Parking Lot #4 between Arizona Ave and Santa Monica Blvd. Unlike the previous two incidents, no SMAlert was issued for this third one.

"She was alive when I passed by on the way to my garage at 1333 2nd Street, but I'm not sure what happened after that. There was a large police presence," a witness said.

On December 6, 2024, the area was closed off as upwards of five fire engines and countless squad cars closed off the same area and a woman was talked down from the ledge.

Then on December 19, 2024, just two weeks later, a similar number of emergency vehicles were deployed and the same woman was again talked down. The fact that it was the same woman was confirmed by members of both PD and FD at the scene. It is not known whether the woman from the previous attempts received counseling or treatment of any kind for mental health disorder.

A source has confirmed that tragically the victim in this most recent incident did not survive her injuries.

