The timeline for clearing toxic debris from wildfire zones has been radically shortened as officials prioritize efforts to rebuild huge swaths of Los Angeles that were leveled this month.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will spearhead the mandatory first phase, focusing on household hazardous waste removal, while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will manage the second phase of general debris removal, working in cooperation with LA County Public Works. The first phase could be finished in as little as 30 days and the second is now estimated to take less than a year.

"The United States Environmental Protection Agency is leading the initial effort to remove household hazardous materials from the burned areas," said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. "They have completed their initial scouting and will be ready to begin removing these materials in the next few days."

The first phase does not require approval from homeowners but does have to be complete before officials can move on.

"EPA Phase One started at a projected three months, and is now shortened to 30 days," said Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. "Phase Two debris removal launched with right-of-entry forms just yesterday."

Mark Estrella, from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, emphasized that property owners have two options for the second phase: they can either opt into the free government-managed program or hire private contractors.

More than 600 residents in Altadena and Pacific Palisades have already submitted opt-in forms for the program, according to county officials. The debris removal process, initially projected to take 18 months, has been expedited significantly.

"This government-run free program is the one I'm recommending," Estrella said. "If you choose to opt in, the county will collect a portion of your insurance policy designated for debris removal once all work is completed."

Colonel Eric Swenson, Field Office Commander of the Army Corps of Engineers, stressed the importance of timely submission of right-of-entry permits, noting that cleanup efficiency depends on neighborhood-wide participation.

"Once a crew shows up to a property, depending on the complexity of that site, it could take two to 10 days to clear the debris," Swenson said. "We certainly expect to be done with this whole process in less than a year. It just really depends on how fast we get the rights of entry."

The deadline for submitting right-of-entry forms is March 31, 2025. Property owners who don't opt in by that date will be considered to have opted out of the government program and must arrange private debris removal.

Col. Swenson said the waste will be transported safely to a designated disposal site.

“In terms of our processes for ensuring public safety during private property debris removal, when we when we remove fire action debris, we place it in the bed of a dump truck, inside of a black, heavy duty plastic liner, which we will wrap tightly around that ash, and then we will lower the tarp from the truck on top of it,” he said. “That'll ensure that all of that ash remains in place during transit. Also we remove debris and what we call the wet method, so we will use water and mist to keep any ash down on the ground and not airborne, so we can help mitigate any risk to the community, and in particular standing homes that have been reoccupied.”

For those choosing private contractors, strict requirements must be met. Contractors must comply with Army Corps standards, follow county-approved haul routes, use approved landfills, and meet local jurisdiction requirements. Private cleanup can only begin after the EPA completes Phase One hazardous waste removal.

Officials have established multiple ways for residents to get information and assistance. The EPA can be reached at 1-833-798-7372 or via email at EPA.lawildfiresinfo@epa.gov. For general debris removal information, residents can call 844-347-3332 or visit recovery.lacounty.gov.

The county is also streamlining the rebuilding process. "At yesterday's Board of Supervisors meeting, our board unanimously approved a motion to drastically reduce regulatory hurdles in the rebuilding process," Barger said. "It took 20 pages of a board motion, but we eliminated bureaucratic barriers that would slow down the rebuild in our communities."

Residents can begin submitting building plans immediately, even before debris removal is complete. One-stop permitting centers are being established throughout affected areas, including Altadena, to streamline the rebuilding process.

Meanwhile, safety measures remain in place for returning residents. Access passes are required at checkpoints in Carbon Beach and PCH for Malibu and Santa Monica Mountains residents, and at Santa Monica Beach for Palisades residents. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is providing personal protective equipment (PPE) at these checkpoints.

Horvath noted that beaches remain closed from Malibu to Playa Del Rey, specifically from Surfrider Beach to Las Flores State Beach and Santa Monica to Dockweiler, with an ocean water quality advisory in effect.

Weekly press conferences will continue every Wednesday at 8 a.m. to provide updates on the recovery process. The next town hall meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, February 5, with an additional public health-focused town hall, "Protecting Your Health After a Fire," planned for Friday, January 31, at 6 p.m.

"When I speak with our residents who have lost everything, their spirit fills me with hope," Barger said. "We will not stop working until we get you back into your homes."