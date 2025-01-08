All Santa Monica and Malibu schools will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 due to the Palisades Fire, concerning weather conditions, questionable air quality, road closures and evacuations.

"This decision was a very difficult decision to make. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority," said Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton via an email to parents. "We appreciate all of our essential workers as we keep our staff and families in our thoughts during this challenging time of uncertainty in our communities. Please be safe out there."

The wildfire, which remains 0% contained, has forced evacuations in northern Santa Monica.

The fire has prompted major road closures in the area. Pacific Coast Highway is closed from the McClure tunnel in Santa Monica to Las Flores in Malibu. Topanga Canyon Boulevard will remain closed through Friday, though residents with identification will be allowed access unless weather conditions force a complete shutdown.

School officials are working with local agencies to monitor the situation. Updates will be available through school principals, the district office and official social media channels.

Other districts closing include Los Virgenes, Pasadena, Arcadia and Glendale.