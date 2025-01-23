After multiple severe wildfires engulfed the area this month, residents have been increasingly concerned about widespread air quality warnings. The blazes, driven by intense Santa Ana winds and drought-parched vegetation, have consumed thousands of acres and threatened residential areas.

Air quality officials have issued high-risk alerts, warning residents, especially those with respiratory conditions, to limit outdoor exposure. Particulate matter from smoke has reached hazardous levels, with measurements significantly exceeding federal safety standards.Vulnerable populations, including children, elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, are advised to stay indoors and use air filtration systems. Local hospitals have reported increased respiratory-related emergency room visits during the ongoing fire events.

Officials issued a new warning on Thursday through 6 p.m. regarding wind blown dust/ash

AQMD warning:

Current Conditions

Strong Santa Ana winds are expected throughout the region on Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings for much of the area. Visit NWS Los Angeles at www.weather.gov/lox and NWS San Diego at www.weather.gov/sgx for more information.

Forecasted Air Quality Impacts

Windblown Ash

High winds may disperse ash from the Palisades and Eaton impact zones. Winds may also disperse ash from the Hurst, Kenneth, Line, Airport, and Bridge fire burn scars.

Unhealthful levels of windblown ash are likely south and west of the Palisades impact zone between 7 AM and 6 PM Thursday.

Windblown ash is also possible south and west of the Eaton impact zone and other burn scars, with lower levels of ash expected near these areas.

Windblown ash particles may be too large to be detected by air quality instrumentation and will not influence Air Quality Index (AQI) levels. However, ash particles are typically visible to the naked eye either in the air or on outdoor surfaces.

Windblown ash from burned structures may contain higher air toxic levels. If you see windblown ash, take precautions to reduce exposure.

Windblown Dust

Blowing dust may result in high PM10 levels, with AQI in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups or worse category in parts of Riverside County in the advisory area.

Air quality can vary by hour and location depending on wind conditions.

If you are in an area impacted by windblown dust or ash:

Limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or seeking alternate shelter.

Avoid vigorous physical activity.

Run your air conditioning and/or an air purifier. If possible, do not use swamp coolers or whole house fans that bring in outside air.

Help minimize dust pollution by stabilizing loose soils and slowing down if driving on dirt roads.

Always wear proper personal protective equipment (long sleeve shirts, pants, gloves and safety glasses) when working around ash. A well-fitting respirator such as an N-95 may provide some protection. If you do get ash on your skin, wash it off as soon as possible.

Do not use leaf blowers or take other actions (e.g., dry sweeping) that will put ash into the air. To clean up ash, use vacuums equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters.

