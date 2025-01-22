The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a series of emergency measures this week aimed at protecting displaced residents and securing fire-ravaged areas ahead of predicted storms.

The multi-pronged approach includes new rental protections, debris flow prevention, and mechanisms for public donations to support firefighters, while also seeking increased state and federal assistance for long-term recovery efforts.

"As we face one of the most devastating natural disasters in Los Angeles County's history, we must act with urgency to protect and support those displaced," said Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, who co-authored several of the emergency measures with Board Chair Kathryn Barger.

Horvath and Barger have been the face of the County response in the past two weeks as the two most destructive fires, Palisades and Eaton, fall into their jurisdictions.

Among the key provisions, the Board approved temporary eviction protections for renters who house individuals or pets displaced by the fires. The measure also eases restrictions on short-term rentals, including removing the 90-night cap for unhosted stays and allowing the use of accessory dwelling units to expand housing availability for fire victims.

The supervisors' action comes as the region prepares for rainfall that threatens to trigger dangerous debris flows in burn areas. A separate emergency motion focuses on installing flood control infrastructure and removing sediment in fire-impacted areas to reduce risks to public safety and property.

"The wildfires have had an immense impact on our County, but it's difficult to truly capture the scale and scope of support that's needed for residents to recover," Barger said. "We must use every tool at our disposal to help our communities rebuild."

The Board is actively pursuing additional resources from state and federal partners. Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed at least $2.5 billion in state emergency funding, while former President Biden pledged 100% federal support for debris removal and emergency measures for six months.

Newly inaugurated President Trump has made threatening statements about disaster aid for the region and is scheduled to visit Los Angeles on Friday.

Nine specialized working groups have been established to coordinate with state, federal, and municipal partners on immediate hazards. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has already begun the first phase of debris removal, focusing on cleaning up hazardous waste from properties in wildfire-impacted areas.

In response to public interest in supporting recovery efforts, the Board also approved a mechanism for residents to make direct donations to the Los Angeles County Fire Department through the Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation.

"Since these unprecedented wildfires began there has been an outpouring of support for our first responders," said Supervisor Janice Hahn, who co-authored the donation measure with Barger. The foundation will manage contributions supporting emergency response operations, community risk reduction efforts, and public education programs.

Those interested in making donations to the LA County Fire Department can do so at https://laepf.org/lacofd

The county has established disaster recovery centers at UCLA Research Park West and Pasadena City College. Residents affected by price gouging are encouraged to report incidents to the California Attorney General or the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs.

Officials continue to emphasize the importance of wearing proper protective equipment, including N95 masks, when entering burn areas. Masks are being distributed at all reentry points and county libraries, while mental health resources remain available through the Disaster Distress Helpline.

Updates on emergency response efforts and recovery resources are available at lacounty.gov/emergency and recovery.lacounty.gov.