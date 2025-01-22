

During Tuesday's somewhat scaled-back City Council meeting, it was announced that Elaine Polachek will serve as interim city manager, replacing outgoing City Manager David White. Polachek previously served the city of Santa Monica in various roles for nearly two decades, most recently as Assistant City Manager from 2010-2017.

This meeting was only to hear Closed Session items and featured no public discussion or comment and as such there is no video or recording of it on YouTube as there is normally.

White announced his departure in December, following more than three years with the city of Santa Monica. Councilmembers also directed staff to immediately begin a national recruitment for a permanent city manager. White began his role as permanent City Manager in October 2021 after serving as City Manager of Fairfield for five years, as well as two years of experience as the Deputy City Manager of Berkeley and it is in fact this role that he will be returning to.

“On behalf of the City Council I want to express my gratitude to David for his leadership and service to the community, particularly as we faced regional impacts from the devastating Palisades Fire in his final weeks at the helm, and we wish him the best in his new endeavor,” Mayor Lana Negrete said in a statement. “Elaine will provide much-needed stability and a wealth of knowledge of Santa Monica, allowing staff to continue important work to serve residents, businesses and visitors as we proceed with recruitment.”

Polachek first joined the city of Santa Monica in 2000 as open space manager. She then served as director of the Department of Community Maintenance, deputy city manager, interim city manager and then assistance city manager/chief operating officer. After leaving the city, she was interim executive vice president at Santa Monica College for two years before starting her own government, community and legislative affairs consulting firm, Kings Road Consulting, in 2020.

“Having spent almost 28 years in Santa Monica, I am fortunate to have worked with many of the talented staff who serve this city and I am excited to return to serve as interim city manager during the formal recruitment process to fill the position,” Polachek said. “My commitment is to continue to support Santa Monica as the region recovers from the terrible fires and address the needs of the community. I am confident that together we can make progress in achieving the goals of the council and community.”

Before coming to the city, Polachek spent 10 years as the operations manager for the Santa Monica Pier Restoration Corporation and served as executive director of the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and vice president of marketing for the Pacific Design Center.

Pending final approval of her contract by the City Council, Polachek will join the city effective February 3 to assist with the transition ahead of White’s departure and will begin as full-time city manager starting February 21, with a salary of $410,200 per year.

