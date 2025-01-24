Federal and state officials have established procedures for Los Angeles County wildfire victims to replace vital documents lost in the disaster and navigate the FEMA assistance process, as recovery efforts continue from the devastating Palisades Fire.

The fire, which prompted widespread evacuations across the Pacific Palisades and Topanga Canyon areas, has led to ongoing concerns about potential mudslides and debris flows in burn areas. Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday to expedite flood control measures as residents begin returning to their neighborhoods.

Local officials have allowed some residents to return home, beginning with areas north of South Topanga Canyon Boulevard. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department maintains an increased presence in both repopulated and evacuated zones, requiring returning residents to show government-issued identification or proof of residency.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires proof of identity and residence for assistance applications. Victims can visit local Disaster Recovery Centers to begin replacing California driver's licenses, property deeds, Social Security cards and U.S. passports.

After applying for FEMA assistance, applicants should create an online account at DisasterAssistance.gov to track their application status, submit documents, and receive updates. FEMA officials say applicants may receive a response within 10 days, though high demand could extend wait times.

FEMA said applicants should be aware of official FEMA communication channels and that official communication will only happen through specific email addresses, phone numbers, or text messages to protect resident’s security.

Official FEMA communications come from email addresses ending in @dhs.gov or specific fema.intouchconnections.com addresses. Phone calls will come from 1-800-621-3362 or 1-866-863-8673, while text messages will come from 43362 or 91908.

The process typically includes a home inspection to verify disaster-related damage. FEMA conducts these inspections in-person or virtually at no cost, and inspectors will carry official identification.

FEMA said it's important to note that FEMA inspectors will never ask for your registration number and that if someone requests this information, it's a red flag.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is providing expedited service for replacing driver's licenses, ID cards and vehicle titles. For vital records such as birth, death or marriage certificates, the California Department of Public Health is coordinating with county recorder's offices.

Two Disaster Recovery Centers are now operating seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

UCLA Research Park West, 10850 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

Pasadena City College Community Education Center, 3035 East Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

Applicants can submit additional documents through DisasterAssistance.gov's Upload Center, by mail to FEMA's Maryland processing center, or by fax to 1-800-827-8112.

Officials recommend that residents carefully review their FEMA determination letters, which outline next steps and any additional documentation needed. Appeals processes are available for those who disagree with FEMA's decisions.

For assistance with the application process or document replacement, residents can call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 or visit either Disaster Recovery Center.