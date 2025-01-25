City Manager David White has announced Arminé Chaparyan will become the new director of the Community Development Department, bringing more than two decades of local government experience to a critical municipal leadership role.

Chaparyan, most recently city manager of South Pasadena, will replace interim director Jing Yeo, who has led the department since David Martin's retirement in December. She will assume the position on Feb. 3 with an annual salary of $273,384.

"Arminé has a wealth of experience and I know she will bring tremendous knowledge and insight to the role to benefit our residents, businesses and visitors," White said in a press release. The appointment follows a comprehensive nationwide recruitment process initiated after Martin's retirement announcement last September.

Her professional background includes significant municipal leadership roles. Previously, she served as assistant city manager and community development director for San Gabriel and as redevelopment and community preservation manager for Santa Clarita. These positions have equipped her with extensive expertise in urban planning, economic development, and municipal administration.

"Having grown up in Southern California and gone to school in the area, Santa Monica was always a dream city," Chaparyan said. "I am honored to be selected and look forward to bringing my skills and energy to such a dynamic team."

Chaparyan holds academic credentials from prominent California institutions, including a bachelor's degree from UCLA and a master's in public administration from USC. Her educational background complements her extensive professional experience in local government management.

The Community Development Department plays a crucial role in Santa Monica's urban planning, overseeing land use, zoning, and community development initiatives. Chaparyan will be responsible for guiding the department's strategic vision and implementing key municipal projects.

Interim Director Jing Yeo, who has led the department since Martin's retirement, will return to her previous role as Planning Manager. White expressed gratitude for Yeo's leadership during the transition period.

Chaparyan's appointment represents a significant leadership transition for Santa Monica's municipal government, bringing fresh perspectives and extensive experience to a pivotal department responsible for the city's future development.