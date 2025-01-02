Locals who want a strong wake-up call to the New Year won’t have to make coffee or buy an energy drink to do so. Instead, Santa Monicans can arise natur​​ally with the cold water of the Pacific Ocean, via the Annenberg Community Beach House’s annual Polar Bear Plunge, beginning Saturday at 10 a.m. Back for 2025, the plunge puts swimmers of all ages into the water in a no judgement zone, taking anyone who wants to swim 300 yards around a buoy or just stick their toes in the water.

Beach Recreation Supervisor Heath Hamilton said the idea arose from similar New Year events in the northern United States, where cities would cut holes in the ice of frozen lakes for locals to dive into.

“Obviously, we’re not having to cut a hole in the ice, or we’re not having to worry too much about hypothermia, that type of thing,” Hamilton said. “For us, it’s a little bit more of showcasing our great year-round opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in Santa Monica.”

Hamilton added that water and air temperatures will both be in the high 50s, and will be chilly especially if locals don’t use a wetsuit. However, Hamilton likes to use the word “refreshing” instead, a nod to the mental and emotional refreshment the beginning of a year brings.

“When you hit the water like that, it’s going to wake you up, it’s going to get (you) awake and excited about the New Year, and then you’ll head into 2025 having done something fun to get it started and … wash off whatever was still left in 2024,” he said.

After the plunge, swimmers can gather at the Beach House, where the heated pool will be going and the hot chocolate will be flowing. While lounging at the Beach House, families can take a photo with the day’s mascot, Pat the Polar Bear.

The event acts as a preview for year-round activities at both the Beach House and Santa Monica beaches, with 70 different beach volleyball courts open to the public for play and instruction from coaches. The city’s beaches and surrounding parks are also used for fitness instructors, something Hamilton said is different from being “stuck in a stuffy, sweaty gym.”

Even for more low-impact activities, the Beach House remains a desirable venue for locals all year long.

“We encourage people if you just want a spot to come and sit and visit with your friends, or come out and play a game of Mahjong or Bridge or whatever it is that you’d like to play, we’ve got those spots available to you,” Hamilton said. “Sometimes, maybe you need to wear your sweatshirt in January, February, but you’re still outside and (able to) enjoy the sunshine and enjoy a very nice environment to do those things in.”

To register for the Polar Bear Plunge, visithttps://www.santamonica.gov/events/4gx2ef8mk208qwzb80ntc47wc2/202501041000.