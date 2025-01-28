Created in partnership by:
- Buy Local
- City of Santa Monica
- Downtown Santa Monica
- Main Street Business Improvement Association
- Montana Avenue Merchants Association
- Pico Improvement Organization
- Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce
- Santa Monica Daily Press
- Santa Monica Pier
- Santa Monica Travel + Tourism
ELIGIBILITY AND VOTING PROCESS
- The Best of Santa Monica Contest (“Contest”) voting period begins at 6:00 AM PST on February 10, 2025, and ends at 11:59 PM PST on March 14, 2025.
- To participate in voting, individuals must:
- Visit smdp.com/vote
- Register with a valid email address
- Verify their email address through the registration completion email
- Vote in a minimum of 5 categories to submit a ballot
- Voting Rules:
- Each verified email address may vote for one business per category
- Voters may vote in as many categories as they choose, with a minimum of 5 categories required for ballot submission
- Voters may modify their selections at any time during the contest period by revisiting smdp.com/vote
- Upon ballot submission, voters will receive a Certificate of Voting via email confirming their selections
WINNER SELECTION AND RECOGNITION
- Winners will be determined as follows:
- The top three (3) vote-getters in each category will be designated as winners
- The business receiving the most votes in each category will be awarded first place
- Businesses may win in up to two (2) categories
- Winner Recognition:
- Winners will be announced at the 2025 Most Loved Contest Celebration in May 2025
- Winners earn official bragging rights as “Santa Monica’s Most Loved Business” in their respective categories
- Recognition will include:
- Feature in the Annual Most Loved Businesses Magazine
- Recognition on smdp.com
- Inclusion in the Santa Monica Daily Press email newsletter
PROMOTIONAL RIGHTS
- By participating in the Contest, the Santa Monica Daily Press and partnering organizations grant participating businesses the right to promote their participation through:
- Email marketing
- Social media
- Printed materials
- Audio or video content
- Other reasonable forms of advertising
- Advertising opportunities in Contest-related publications are available for purchase but are not required for participation.
GENERAL CONDITIONS
- No purchase necessary to participate or win.
- The Contest is void where prohibited by law.
- The Sponsors reserve the right to cancel, suspend, or modify the Contest if any fraud, technical failures, or any other factor beyond reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Contest.
- By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsors, which are final and binding in all respects.
- Winners may be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability Release, and Publicity Release.
SPONSOR CONTACT INFORMATION
Santa Monica Daily Press
2219 Main Street
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Phone: (310) 458-7737
Email: mostloved@smdp.com
All rights reserved. ©2025 Santa Monica Daily Press and partnering organizations
The Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. The Contest sponsors reserve the right to interpret these rules and resolve any disputes, conflicting claims, or ambiguities concerning the rules or the Contest.