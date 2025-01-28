Created in partnership by:

Buy Local

City of Santa Monica

Downtown Santa Monica

Main Street Business Improvement Association

Montana Avenue Merchants Association

Pico Improvement Organization

Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce

Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica Travel + Tourism

ELIGIBILITY AND VOTING PROCESS

The Best of Santa Monica Contest (“Contest”) voting period begins at 6:00 AM PST on February 10, 2025, and ends at 11:59 PM PST on March 14, 2025. To participate in voting, individuals must: Visit smdp.com/vote

Register with a valid email address

Verify their email address through the registration completion email

Vote in a minimum of 5 categories to submit a ballot Voting Rules: Each verified email address may vote for one business per category

Voters may vote in as many categories as they choose, with a minimum of 5 categories required for ballot submission

Voters may modify their selections at any time during the contest period by revisiting smdp.com/vote

Upon ballot submission, voters will receive a Certificate of Voting via email confirming their selections

WINNER SELECTION AND RECOGNITION

Winners will be determined as follows: The top three (3) vote-getters in each category will be designated as winners

The business receiving the most votes in each category will be awarded first place

Businesses may win in up to two (2) categories Winner Recognition: Winners will be announced at the 2025 Most Loved Contest Celebration in May 2025

Winners earn official bragging rights as “Santa Monica’s Most Loved Business” in their respective categories

Recognition will include: Feature in the Annual Most Loved Businesses Magazine Recognition on smdp.com Inclusion in the Santa Monica Daily Press email newsletter



PROMOTIONAL RIGHTS

By participating in the Contest, the Santa Monica Daily Press and partnering organizations grant participating businesses the right to promote their participation through: Email marketing

Social media

Printed materials

Audio or video content

Other reasonable forms of advertising Advertising opportunities in Contest-related publications are available for purchase but are not required for participation.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

No purchase necessary to participate or win. The Contest is void where prohibited by law. The Sponsors reserve the right to cancel, suspend, or modify the Contest if any fraud, technical failures, or any other factor beyond reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Contest. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsors, which are final and binding in all respects. Winners may be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability Release, and Publicity Release.

SPONSOR CONTACT INFORMATION

Santa Monica Daily Press

2219 Main Street

Santa Monica, CA 90405

Phone: (310) 458-7737

Email: mostloved@smdp.com

All rights reserved. ©2025 Santa Monica Daily Press and partnering organizations

The Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. The Contest sponsors reserve the right to interpret these rules and resolve any disputes, conflicting claims, or ambiguities concerning the rules or the Contest.