Despite a time of sorrow for the Santa Monica area, the community still gathered together in remembrance and celebration of one of humanity’s greatest leaders, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

At the John Adams Middle School Performing Arts Center Monday morning, The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Westside Coalition hosted its 40th anniversary celebration, highlighting the women of the Civil Rights Movement as its theme.

Female leaders took the spotlight in a moving powerpoint presentation, giving props to well-known figures like Rosa Parks and Coretta Scott King, as well as lesser heralded heroes like gospel singer Mahalia Jackson and activist Grace Lee Boggs.

Mayor Lana Negrete spoke at the Westside Coalition's annual MLK Day event. (Photo by Thomas Leffler) Mayor Pro Tem Caroline Torosis spoke at the Westside Coalition's annual MLK Day event. (Photo by Thomas Leffler) SGI-USA Director of Peace & Community Relations Ian McIlraith was presented with the Community Light Award on Monday. (Photo by Thomas Leffler)

Speakers also put the power of women front and center, such as Keynote Speaker and CEO of California Black Women’s Health Project Sonya Young Aadam, as well as Mayor Lana Negrete.

Negrete stated that her father would play her a recording of Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream” speech each MLK Day, and wants her work as Mayor to reflect King’s teachings by giving “a voice to all.” She also heaped praise on all of the female leaders of the Civil Rights period.

“The courage and determination has inspired countless others to continue to strive for a world where freedom is a shared reality, not a distant dream,” Negrete said.

The Mayor had just returned from Washington, D.C. helping to secure relief packages from those impacted by recent wildfires, including the Palisades Fire that torched Pacific Palisades. She added that she would “be remiss” if she did not acknowledge those that have impacted by the fires, something Santa Monica Area Interfaith Council’s Kathleen Benjamin touched on during her invocation.

“I bless anyone suffering, grieving, anyone who feels a sense of loss or a sense of separation,” Benjamin said. “May you be met with loving kindness and compassion.”

Another event taking place Monday was the second inauguration of President Donald Trump, to which Mayor Pro Tem Caroline Torosis remarked that this was a “crossroads of history,” celebrating Dr. King while also witnessing the implementation of an administration that “threatens to unravel decades of progress.”

New West Charter Plus School senior Mina Loy Checel received an educational award from the Westside Coalition. (Photo by Thomas Leffler) Alexander Hamilton High School's Ijeomo Oko received an award for her project based on Dr. King's principles of nonviolence. (Photo by Thomas Leffler) Alexander Hamilton High School's Joseph Burney received an educational award from the Westside Coalition. (Photo by Thomas Leffler) Samohi Senior Joshua Lesley received an award for his project based on Dr. King's principles of nonviolence. (Photo by Thomas Leffler)

Though frank, Torosis’ words were met in agreement by the crowd, and the Mayor Pro Tem added that they should take the teachings of Dr. King that struggle is part of the journey toward justice for all.

“The work of justice did not end with the Civil Rights Movement, and it certainly does not pause because of who holds power in Washington,” Torosis said. “If anything, today is a reminder that we must double down on our commitment to equity, democracy and human rights.”

Future leaders in their respective communities were honored by the Westside Coalition’s Education Committee, as six Los Angeles area students received awards for their original works (such as poetry or artwork) inspired by Dr. King’s principles of nonviolence. Of the six, two were Samohi students, seniors Joshua Lesley and Amanda Searcy.

Another award was the Community Light Award, presented by Community Light Award Committee Chair Ericka Lesley to Soka Gakkai International - USA Director of Peace & Community Relations Ian McIlraith. Soka Gakkai International’s national headquarters have been in Santa Monica since 1968.

Soul singer Sire brought his lively presence to the MLK Day celebration. (Photo by Thomas Leffler) The Alexander Hamilton High School Dance Team performed as part of the MLK Day festivities. (Photo by Thomas Leffler)

In the middle of the powerful speeches were invigorating performances, including a rendition of “We Shall Overcome” and a performance by the Alexander Hamilton High School Dance Team. A special musical guest also blessed the JAMS stage, as Barry White tribute artist and veteran performer Sire took to the stage.