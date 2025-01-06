A pillar of the Santa Monica community will now be permanently featured at the place he helped create.

On Dec. 21, city officials gathered at Virginia Avenue Park to unveil a plaque honoring Lloyd C. Allen, who had a vital role in the park’s origins as the city’s first Black Recreation and Parks Commissioner.

Now 103 years of age, Allen was able to take in the fruits of his labor, telling the crowd outside the Thelma Terry Building that the recognition isn’t just about himself, but about “our shared commitment to creating spaces where everyone can come together and enjoy what our community has to offer.”

“Virginia Park was envisioned as a place for (all) people to play together … this park was a step toward addressing (injustice) and creating space where all children could thrive,” Allen said. “This was never just about acquiring land, but about building a park that reflects the diversity of Santa Monica.”

Allen’s influence also changed politics in the city forever, campaigning for Nat Trives to become Santa Monica’s first Black mayor. He also broke a barrier by becoming the first Black member of the Santa Monica Rotary Club, and was pivotal in bringing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to speak at the city’s Civic Center.

For more than 50 years, Allen’s entrepreneurial spirit shone in Santa Monica via his business ventures, including Allen Maintenance, Allen Janitorial Supplies and Allen Vacuum Repairs. Mayor Lana Negrete remembers venturing into the vacuum shop at 400 Pico Blvd., and was honored to be a part of City Council last summer when the body proclaimed August 28 (his birthday) as Lloyd C. Allen Day in the city.

“I’m so happy that we’ll be able to celebrate Mr. Allen on his birthday for decades to come, so all can remember the mark he has left in our city,” Negrete added. “This beautiful man is 103 years old, I don’t know anybody else (that age), I’m 45 and I don’t move like him.”

The city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team helped set up the event, inviting Allen’s family to participate, including three of his grandchildren.

“This recognition piece will forever hold a special place in our hearts and serves as a lasting tribute to the impact he has had in this community,” granddaughters Kerrington and Kambria stated. “Throughout his life, our grandpa has dedicated himself to serving and supporting Santa Monica. When we think about the stories he shares, he always speaks about how passionate he is about bringing people together and creating a sense of belonging for everyone.”

Grandson Chase was also lauded for his speech about his “gramps,” who has been a wealth of knowledge for his family.

“He stands here as a living testament to resilience, vision and the deep love he has for this community,” he said. “He told me so many stories about what it was like back then and how important it was for all children to have a space where they could play … he taught me the value of working hard for what you believe in.”