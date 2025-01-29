Acclaimed Asian restaurant Cassia set to close at end of February

After nearly a decade of business, the popular Southeast Asian eatery, Cassia will host its final night on February 22, 2025. Part of the Rustic Canyon Family, the restaurant offered a modern interpretation of Singaporean, Chinese and Vietnamese dishes with a Parisian-style panache.

In a statement, owners Chef Bryant Ng, Kim Luu-Ng, along with Zoe Nathan, Josh Loeb and Colby Goff alluded to a host of difficulties and dilemmas, including rising operational costs, sustained diminished business from the 2023 entertainment-industry strikes and of course, the city’s recent wildfires.

“We were fortunate to survive the pandemic and have enjoyed our wonderful 10-year run, but like many restaurants, we faced new challenges over the past few years, mainly the rising costs of operating a large-scale restaurant, but also entertainment industry strikes, and now fires,” the statement said. “We are not unique, but it’s been a challenge for sure. While we’ve done our best to adapt, these circumstances have rendered us unable to continue to operate.”

“Although this chapter is coming to a close, the story of Cassia, and the incredible team behind it, will live on in the memories of everyone who walked through our doors,” the statement reads. “We are immensely proud of what we’ve built and the legacy we leave behind.”

However, both Bryant Ng, Kim Luu-Ng are currently working on opening their next project, a restaurant called Jade Rabbit, set to open in early 2025. Located at 2301 Santa Monica Blvd, the new restaurant will serve fast-casual Chinese American food out of a 3,400-square-foot space.

The group will continue to operate its other Los Angeles and Ojai-area restaurants including Birdie G’s, Milo and Olive, the Duchess and the flagship Rustic Canyon.

Bar Monette and Burgette “closed until further notice”

A notice on both the Instagram page and front doors of adjacent eateries Bar Monette and Burgette simply state, “Due to the uncertainty of the fires and a portion of Santa Monica under evacuation, we will remain closed until further notice. Hope everyone is safe. Our thoughts and prayers [are] with everyone affected during these unprecedented times.”

Bar Monette was the first venture for Chef Sean MacDonald in the US and in fact outside of his home country of Canada. Originally hailing from Calgary, he was named Canada’s best young chef in 2016 by San Pellegrino.

Opened in April 2023, the intimate 900 square-foot restaurant filled the space formerly occupied by Little Ruby, at the prime location of 109 Santa Monica Blvd. The Daily Press reached out to MacDonald, but so far has not received a reply.

Burgette was a Parisian-inspired eatery located next door to Bar Monette that offered burgers and small dishes, each with a very subtle French twist and opened in February 2024.

LA’s trendy Thai restaurant, Holy Basil, is headed to Santa Monica

What began as a stall in a downtown Fashion District food hall serving Bangkok-style street food, has slowly increased its number of outlets to match its increasing popularity. This will mark the third outlet of the popular eatery created by the husband and wife team of Chef Wedchayan “Deau” Arpapornnopparat and Tongkamal “Joy” Yuon.

Holy Basil is set to take up space on the ground floor of a new development that features 50 luxury residential units located at 2828 Santa Monica Blvd and is slated to open in late February or early March, offering fan favorites like scallops on the half-shell, crudo and crab fried rice.

According to Resy, the two talented cooks are also in the process of opening a tasting menu restaurant in Melrose Hill, although additional details have yet to be shared.