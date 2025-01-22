With many fire victims eager to regain access to their property and potentially start the rebuild process the need to remove potentially toxic debris has become paramount.

Federal and local officials outlined removal plans Wednesday for areas devastated by recent Los Angeles County wildfires, with the Environmental Protection Agency committing $100 million and deploying more than 500 personnel for initial hazardous waste removal.

The cleanup effort, which involves coordination between federal, state, and local agencies, comes as officials race to clear toxic debris before predicted rainfall that could trigger mudslides in burn areas.

"Recovery may be a long and complex process, but our residents deserve timely information on what to expect and how it impacts them directly," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsay Horvath. "We're working as quickly and urgently as possible on all phases of cleanup."

The EPA is focusing on removing household hazardous materials from burned properties. These include common items such as paints, cleaning supplies, automotive products, pesticides, and batteries, with special attention to fire-damaged lithium-ion batteries that pose additional safety risks.

"Our teams will begin removing these materials to staging areas where they can safely be packaged and prepared for proper disposal," said EPA Incident Commander Tara Fitzgerald.

Phase Two will involve broader debris removal led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA. Colonel Eric Swenson, Recovery Field Office Commander for the Corps, estimated more than 12,000 structures were impacted by the Los Angeles fires.

"The removal is not complicated, but it is complex," Swenson said. "We will work with communities and residents every step of the way so they understand what they're signing up for."

While some cleanup is already underway, he said the army has not yet begun transferring any materials from their temporary storage locations and that any debris removal is going to be heavily controlled to account for dangerous material. Col. Swenson said local landfills will not take fire debris of any kind until his office designates proper locations and separates the various kinds of debris.

“The landfill capacity in LA County has been shown to be able to accept the majority of regular landfill material and we’re in contact with landfills,” he said. “LA County's in charge of that planning. The Class A materials will go to a Class A dump, and recycling goes appropriately to a recycling facility for that use.”

Property owners can choose between the government-led cleanup program or hiring private contractors, though all debris removal must follow EPA and local department guidelines.

The county has established a unified command structure through the LA Wildfires Recovery Task Force, which includes nine specialized units focusing on debris management, watershed recovery, rebuilding, schools, health and social services, cultural and natural resources, and long-term recovery.

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued executive orders to expedite recovery efforts, granting Los Angeles County authority to lead work on behalf of the cities of Los Angeles, Malibu, Pasadena, and Sierra Madre. Officials are particularly focused on preventing further damage to homes and roadways from potential mudslides and debris flows during upcoming rains.

Residents returning to their properties are being warned about wind-blown ash and dust, with public health officials providing protective equipment for those who must access their properties immediately. While debris removal workers are equipped with protective gear including respirators, they will pause operations when wind speeds exceed 30 miles per hour for safety.

Officials recommend waiting if possible, particularly for young people and older adults who are at higher risk from hazardous materials.

"If you must get back to your property right away, we strongly encourage you to wear the PPE that our Department of Public Health is providing as you are escorted back into your neighborhoods," Horvath said.

Immediate protective measures include the installation of K-rail barriers to guard against potential landslides and the deployment of sandbags to reinforce vulnerable infrastructure throughout burn areas.

The county has also implemented additional support measures, including eviction protections for affected tenants and adjustments to short-term rental laws to increase housing availability for fire victims.

Residents seeking information about debris removal can visit recovery.lacounty.gov or call the Fire Debris Hotline at 844-347-3332. For mud flow concerns, officials have established a separate hotline at 800-933-0930.

The Army Corps of Engineers will require property owners to sign right-of-entry agreements before any debris removal can begin on private property. Officials emphasize that this formal permission is necessary to allow federal contractors access for cleanup operations.