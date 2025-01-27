Wildfire survivors in Los Angeles County will soon have access to expedited Right of Entry forms for debris clearance, a critical step in recovery efforts following recent wildfires. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and L.A. County Public Works announced the forms will be available starting Tuesday, January 28, at recovery.lacounty.gov.

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger commended the swift action, calling it a "milestone" in the recovery process. “Wildfire survivors should not face prolonged delays. These forms will allow the Army Corps to mobilize and safely remove debris,” Barger said.

Barger said it is imperative the County work with federal and state agencies to remove barriers to the recovery effort.

"President Trump was right to highlight the importance of accelerating recovery work–wildfire survivors should not have to wait 18 months to have their debris cleared," she said. "Obtaining signatures for these forms, which indicate private property owners are choosing to opt-in to this program, will ensure the Army Corps can mobilize and quickly begin safe debris removal for impacted property owners."

The announcement comes as the region braces for a storm forecasted to bring heavy rain and potential flooding to burn areas. The National Weather Service issued flood watches for affected zones, urging residents to prepare for debris flow and slick roads. City crews have been deployed to monitor conditions and reinforce mudslide-prone areas with K-Rail and sandbags.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has initiated Phase 1 of federal cleanup efforts, focusing on the removal of hazardous materials like lithium batteries, asbestos, and chemicals from burned properties.

Residents in affected zones should take precautions during re-entry, such as wearing N95 masks and protective gear. Those under evacuation orders can access engineering support from L.A. County Public Works by calling 800-675-4357.

The Palisades Fire is 90% contained, with urgent recovery work ongoing. FEMA has approved over $47 million in assistance, with applications accepted until March 10, 2025. For storm-related updates and resources, visit notifyla.org.