Posts have appeared on the social media platform Nextdoor showing a sign placed on the windows of the popular high street clothing store, H&M, stating that it's closing on Saturday January 11 and the Daily Press can confirm that this is indeed correct.

However, additional details remain scarce. The store manager confirmed that no other lease existed within the City of Santa Monica, so the outlet doesn't appear to be moving to a new location and staff will be redeployed to other H&M outlets in the area.

This comes as the fine jewelry and watch store at 1353 Third Street Promenade also closed its doors. And while notices have been up for some time indicating a closing down sale of the jewelry store located next to Barney's Beanery, sources say that the H&M departure has been rumored for some time.

The fine jewelry and watch store at 1353 Third Street Promenade has sold its last Seiko (credit: Scott Snowden)

The Daily Press reached out to Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. for comment and were told that an official statement would be released soon. We also reached out to the H&M US head office, but as yet, have received no response.

scott.snowden@smdp.com