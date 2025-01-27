Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a new executive order to expedite recovery efforts for survivors of the devastating Los Angeles-area firestorms. The order suspends permitting requirements under the California Coastal Act, further streamlining rebuilding efforts. It also temporarily relaxes rules to expand access to hotels and short-term rentals for displaced residents.

The executive order clarifies that the Coastal Act’s permitting requirements, suspended under earlier orders, remain unenforceable. It also directs the California Coastal Commission to cease issuing guidance or taking actions that could delay rebuilding.

“As the state helps the Los Angeles area rebuild and recover, we will continue to remove barriers and red tape that stand in the way. We will not let over-regulation stop us from helping the LA community rebuild and recover,” Newsom said.

The Commission had previously issued a statement stating rebuilds of destroyed structures are except from Coastal Development Permit (CDP) requirements but property owners trying to build larger or different structures than previously existed should contact their local permitting agency or the Coastal Commission for specific guidance.

Newsom’s response reiterates that all permitting requirements under the California Coastal Act are suspended. “That legally erroneous guidance threatened to create confusion and delay in rebuilding efforts for impacted communities,” said the announcement of the new order. “The order further directs the Coastal Commission to stop issuing guidance or attempting to enforce permitting requirements that conflict with the Governor’s Executive order issued on January 12, 2025, which waives the CEQA and Coastal Act requirements, as well as a subsequent order issued on January 16 to streamline the building of accessory dwelling units to assist in creating more temporary housing.”

Newsom’s order also allows survivors to stay in hotels and short-term rentals beyond 30 days without being reclassified as tenants. This flexibility, effective until March 8, 2025, aims to boost available shelter options at a time when temporary housing is in high demand.

Newsom has also mobilized federal hazmat teams for debris removal, expanded anti-price-gouging protections, and directed over $2.5 billion in state aid to recovery efforts.

For more resources, visit CA.gov/LAfires.