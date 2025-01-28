Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday unveiled LA Rises, a private-sector initiative aimed at accelerating the recovery and rebuilding of Los Angeles communities devastated by recent wildfires. The effort, led by Dodgers Chairman Mark Walter, basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman, will provide an initial commitment of up to $100 million to support recovery efforts.

The initiative comes as Los Angeles continues to grapple with the aftermath of some of the most destructive wildfires in California history. The fire, fueled by unprecedented Santa Ana winds and record-breaking temperatures, destroyed over 3,000 structures and forced the evacuation of more than 100,000 residents. Damage estimates exceed $5 billion, making it the costliest wildfire in state history.

LA Rises will work alongside city, county, and state efforts to streamline recovery, leveraging private-sector resources to close funding gaps and expedite rebuilding. The initiative will focus on providing financial tools, innovative solutions, and philanthropic support to help Angelenos rebuild stronger and more resilient communities.

“Los Angeles will rise again — stronger, more united, and more resilient than ever,” Newsom said in a statement. “With Mark, Earvin, and Casey’s proven leadership, we’ll tap into the creativity and resources of the private sector to deliver a recovery that benefits all Angelenos.”

The initiative builds on existing aid programs, including California Rises, a statewide recovery effort launched by Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom after the 2018 Camp Fire. California Rises has provided critical support to fire-affected communities and first responders, offering grants, housing assistance, and mental health resources.

LA Rises will also collaborate with local organizations and philanthropic groups to ensure a coordinated recovery effort. “This isn’t just about recovery; it’s about restoring communities while also making them more resilient and better than before,” Johnson said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass praised the initiative, calling it a “vital component” of the city’s broader recovery strategy. “The strength and resilience of Los Angeles have been felt throughout the state, the nation, and the world,” Bass said. “I am grateful for the Governor’s partnership during this difficult time.”

The effort comes as other agencies, businesses and nonprofits all scramble to address the need.

United Way of Greater Los Angeles has awarded $1 million from its Wildfire Response Fund to 25 organizations.

The fund, launched within a day of the fires, has raised over $8.3 million to address immediate needs and long-term recovery for displaced residents, low-income individuals, and unhoused populations. Phase 1 grants focus on deeply impacted communities, including Altadena, Pasadena, and BIPOC households, providing emergency supplies, protective equipment, and financial aid.

Future funding phases will target equitable rebuilding and community resilience as part of the estimated $250 billion recovery effort.

“The tremendous response and generosity from the community, philanthropists, corporations and every donor who has contributed to this fund has been overwhelming. We are deeply thankful,” said Elise Buik, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles. “This Fund proves the power of unity and commitment to one another that we have in Los Angeles. Together, we will rebuild and strengthen our community.”

Visit https://www.ca.gov/LAfires/ for more aid information.