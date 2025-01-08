A new milestone has been hit for one of Downtown’s largest construction projects.

Vertical construction has been completed at the soon-to-be mixed-use development space at 710 Broadway. Construction went vertical for the site in November 2023, with the project poised to be finished later this year.

The project from Related California has been in the works since early 2020, when the developer sought the Vons supermarket space for the mixed-use development. Going up to eight stories in height, the project is slated to have 280 apartments, 84 of which will be for households earning up to 30 percent of the area median income level and the moderate-income level. Community Corporation of Santa Monica will take on management of the affordable units.

The approximately 90,000 square feet of ground floor space will be anchored by the return of Vons in a new supermarket, replacing the store demolished prior to construction. The complex will also have a 30,000 square foot courtyard at the building’s center.

Related California has worked with Large Architecture on building design, as well as interior designer Marmol Radziner & Associates and landscape firm Studio MLA. The firm’s portfolio in Santa Monica includes Ocean Avenue South, Belmar Apartments and The Waverly on Ocean Ave.

While the Broadway project hit its milestone, another Downtown undertaking went through the Architectural Review Board’s public hearing process on Monday evening.

During the first ARB’s first meeting of 2025, a hearing was held for the 24-story mixed-use development planned for 601 Colorado Ave. Calling for 264 units (40 affordable) and 4,009 square feet of commercial space, and would be one of the tallest residential buildings in the City’s history if it comes to fruition.

According to the ARB staff report, an Administrative Approval application was submitted on June 7 for the project, with ARB review of the project required prior to the approval of the Administrative Approval, per the updated design review streamlining process adopted in the City’s 6th Cycle Housing Element.

In a virtual community meeting held in May, land use attorney Jesse Ottinger explained plans for ground floor retail along with the sizable unit count.

“We’re thinking of some potential outdoor dining spaces, and we have two smaller neighborhoods serving retail spaces along Colorado and then the alley to the west where we have our services with the utilities and parking and loading access along the alley.”

The May meeting led to many positive comments, with residents on the call stating the Colorado project would improve the Downtown area. However, online commentary before that meeting critiqued the project’s lack of parking and character within the neighborhood.