SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes the annual Polar Plunge, a Beatles Tribute, the final weekend for Cirque du Soleil, and much more!

Lunchtime Line Dance: Get fit and meet new friends learning line dances on your lunch break. We will learn new and old dances to various styles, including country, disco, Latin, soul, and more. All levels are welcome. Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. @ Venice - Abbot Kinney Public Library.https://www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/lunchtime-line-dance

Drunk Theatre Halloween Special: It works on a simple premise: A comedian takes five shots of whiskey in a row and tries to perform an improvised play with five sober comedians. What could go wrong? Every Friday, Jan. 2, 9:00p.m., SaMo Playhouse, 1211 4th St. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drunk-theatre-la-wildest-improv-comedy-show-tickets-1120293290389

Annual Polar Bear Plunge: The seventh annual Polar Bear Plunge is an opportunity for community members of all ages to dive into the new year and enjoy family-friendly activities with this fun Santa Monica tradition. After the invigorating ocean dip, participants can head to the Annenberg Community Beach House heated pool from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to warm up, enjoy a hot chocolate or take a photo with event mascot Pat the Polar Bear. Admission is required for entering the pool, deck area and heated showers: $10/adult, $5/senior adult age 60+, $4/youths 17 or younger. Saturday, Jan. 4, Annenberg Community Beach Househttps://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/santamonicarecreation/activity/search/detail/100373

Beatles Brunch w/ Liverpool Mania:Sunday, Jan. 5, 12:00p.m., The Venice West, 1717 Lincoln Blvd. https://www.ticketweb.com/event/beatles-brunch-w-liverpool-mania-the-venice-west-tickets/14099693

Holey Moley Brings Mini Golf Fun to 3rd St. Promenade: Here’s a video report from KTLA about the new options “to enjoy bites, drinks, lounges, karaoke, putt-putt, and more.” 1315 3rd St. Promenade https://ktla.com/morning-news/holey-moley-brings-mini-golf-fun-to-santa-monica/

Cirque du Soleil Kooza Final Weekend: This HIGHLY recommended Cirque closes on Jan. 5. Kooza combines acrobatic performance and the art of clowning, while exploring fear, identity, recognition and power. The Innocent's journey brings him into contact with comic characters from an electrifying world full of surprises. Use code SG20OTH for 20% off tickets. https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/kooza

ONGOING:Ice @ Santa Monica (until 1/20); “Two Bit Circus” Pop-Up; LiteBrite Experience

What to Eat & Drink?

Abbot Kinney First Friday Food Truck Fest: About two dozen food trucks are expected to line the street for the monthly event. Friday, Jan. 3, starting at 5:00p.m.https://www.abbotkinneyblvd.com/

This Infatuation’s “Westside Hit List”: Their list of the best new restaurants on the Westside includes Breadhead on Montana, Seline on Main St. and Orla on Ocean Ave. https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/guides/the-westside-hit-list

Crudo e Nudo's Tuna Tartare Toast Recipe:The Main St. staple shared their recipe for one of their special dishes with the LA Times here.

Eater Profiles New Fitoor Restaurant at 1755 Ocean Ave.: This writeup calls it an "Ambitious Indian Fine Dining Restaurant" featuring "a sleek dining room, live entertainment, and upscale wood-fired Indian cooking." https://la.eater.com/2024/12/10/24318329/fitoor-indian-indian-fine-dining-restaurant-santa-monica

Breadhead Listed on NY Times' "The 26 Best Dishes We Ate Across the U.S. in 2024": “The bubbly focaccia baked at Bread Head is thin, with a seriously crackling golden crust — an ideal vehicle for the spectacular veggie sandwich from Alex Williams and Jordan Snyder. It holds thick pieces of mozzarella, crunchy pickled onions, loads of grassy sprouts and some ripe avocado. But the effect isn’t hippie sandwich, it’s thoroughly luxurious.” 1518 Montana Ave. https://www.nytimes.com/2024/12/17/dining/best-restaurant-dishes-america.html

A Factory Tour of La Monarca Bakery: This Eater article goes inside “LA’s Busiest and Most Prolific Panadería Chain” to show how the Mexican bakery maintains quality control for all 12 of its SoCal locations. Its SaMo location is at 1300 Wilshire Blvd. https://la.eater.com/2024/12/10/24313225/la-monarca-panaderia-los-angeles-mexican-bakery-factory-tour

