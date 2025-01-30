SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes a special Sunset Sessions at The Penmar, DineLA Deals, Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, and much more!

Santa Monica Community Event at Divine Vintage: After the difficult month that Angelenos have gone through, the wine bar & vintage shop is hosting a healing night of wine, bites, storytelling, and an open discussion on the power of gathering in community, led by Cat Moore and Megan Botel. Thursday, Jan. 30, starting at 6:00p.m., 1025 Montana Ave. https://partiful.com/e/bxsJJTLpwWr4BYqvmEf7

Roots and Branches Exhibition - A Tree’s View of Santa Monica: The Santa Monica History Museum celebrates the city's 150th anniversary with an immersive exhibition that delves into the intricate connections between the City’s trees, urban development, and the cultural and environmental history. Opening Friday, Jan. 31. 1350 7th St.https://santamonicahistory.org/exhibition/roots-and-branches

Penmar Sunset Session Fire Relief & Recovery Fundraiser: Stop by a special Sunset Sessions at The Penmar and have a good time for a great cause. The Fire Relief and Recovery Fundraiser includes golf, live music, raffles, DJ’s, and much more. Proceeds to benefit: LAFD, Watch Duty, NDLON, and others. Friday, Jan. 31, 4:00 - 9:00p.m., 1233 Rose Ave, Venice https://www.instagram.com/thepenmar/

Black History Month Film Screening & Panel Discussion: Celebrate Black History Month with a deep dive into the history of Black surfing. The screening of Wade in the Water will be followed by a panel discussion with Director David Mesfin; Sharon Schaffer, the first Black pro surfer; Greg Rachal of the Black Surfers Collective; Cristyne Lawson, retired Dean at CalArts; and historian Alison R. Jefferson. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2:00 - 4:00p.m., Main Library https://www.santamonica.gov/events/431hnk3kdqexp7h92qgp9yrccb/202502011400

The Crow Comedy Club: “If You’re Ready to Laugh, We’re Ready to Have You!” Multiple shows are lined up over the weekend including the NDA Show (about dreams and nightmares), Megan Gailey stand-up show, BYObaby show for parents by parents, and more. 2525 Michigan Ave.https://crowcomedy.com/

Imani Winds Performance: The recent GRAMMY®-winning wind ensemble takes the stage to perform “Grooves and Meditations.” Saturday, Feb. 1, 7:30p.m., BroadStage 1310 11th St. https://broadstage.org/tickets-shows/calendar/imani-winds/

Live Talks - An Evening with Naomi Watts: The Academy Award nominated actor and producer will be discussing her book, “Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I’d Known About Menopause.” Monday, February 3, 8:00p.m., New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd.https://livetalksla.org/events/naomi-watts/

What to Eat & Drink?

Dine LA Restaurant Week: Restaurants have been struggling since the fires and this is a great way to show support and get a deal. SaMo participants include Blue Plate Taco and Oysterette, Boa Steakhouse, Citrin, Fitoor, Orla by Michael Mina, Socalo, Sushi Roku, Xuntos. Jan. 24 - Feb. 7 https://www.discoverlosangeles.com/dinela

Grilled Cheese & Beer Night @ Andrew's Cheese Shop: “Join a pop up dinner featuring a curated menu of decadent open face grilled cheese sandwiches expertly paired with unique specialty beers from around the world.” $80/person. Friday, Jan. 31, 7:30p.m. @ 728 Montana Ave. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/andrews-grilled-cheese-beer-night-tickets-1124806098319

Pasjoli on Main St. Named James Beard Semifinalist:The Awards are considered the Oscars of the restaurant restaurant industry and Pasjoli (Ocean Park's self-described elevated French bistro) is among 20 national semifinalists for Outstanding Restaurant. Kudos! More details here: https://www.jamesbeard.org/blog/the-2025-james-beard-award-semifinalists

Cassia's Final Chapter: One of SaMo’s best restaurants is closing after nearly a decade Cassia’s last day of service will be Feb. 22. I will be there Feb. 19 to say a sad farewell to one of my favorite SaMo restaurants. https://la.eater.com/2025/1/27/24352941/cassia-santa-monica-restaurant-closing-chef-bryant-ng

Fitoor on Ocean Ave. Donating Portion of DineLA Proceeds to Wildfire Relief: In addition to the $5 committed to the Red Cross, Fitoor will also donate a percentage of proceeds from its Dine LA Menu to Restaurants Care. 1755 Ocean Ave. https://www.discoverlosangeles.com/eat-drink/fitoor/dinela

Papille Gustative Farmer's Market Brunch + Dine LA Menu: "Offering the best ingredients available at local farmers markets" on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Their DineLA menu is $35/person. 2823 Main St. https://papillegustativela.com/

Feb. 1 is “Ice Cream for Breakfast Day”: Yes, that’s a thing and maybe a thing we need right now! It’s the ultimate excuse to don your favorite PJs, grab a spoon, and make ice cream the star of your morning. ! Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is celebrating it with early shop opening, a brand-new limited-time flavor, breakfast-inspired menu pairings (including a dreamy L’affogato and Parfait special), plus fun extras like kids’ activity sheets, stickers, and exclusive swag to pledge your love for the day. Saturday, Feb. 1, 64 Windward Ave, Venicehttps://jenis.com/pages/ice-cream-for-breakfast-day

Further Afield:Free Shark Lagoon Night: You are invited to get up close with the ocean’s ultimate predators at the Aquarium of the Pacific for FREE during Shark Lagoon Night. You will have the opportunity to touch smaller sharks such as bamboo sharks. You will also see rays and large sharks in the Aquarium’s Shark Lagoon. Friday, Jan. 31, 6:00 - 9:00p.m., 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach https://www.aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/shark_lagoon_nights/

Looking Ahead: LA Art Show (2/19-23);Binge Fringe Festival (2/25 - 3/30)

If there's something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.