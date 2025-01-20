Anyone venturing out to the beach or Palisades Park over the weekend will have noticed that the National Guard has disappeared. The road blocks preventing anyone from attempting to drive down the California Incline or reach the Pacific Coast Highway via Moomat Ahiko Way have gone, but that’s not to say that the PCH is open, far from it.

The National Guard might not be visible from Ocean Ave any more, but its presence remains very much in force in the manner of lots of no-nonsense check points every couple of miles or so along Route 1. And joining them in their ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the fire evacuation zone, are officers from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Sadly, as a result of ongoing crime, security is even tighter. And multiple forms of government-issued identification are now required, even for journalists, to proceed along the PCH into Malibu or up to Palisades Village. This comes as two people using fake Sheriff’s Department-issued media identification were arrested and taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol over the weekend as they attempted to illegally enter the restricted zone.

Nationals Guard MPs at a checkpoint at the intersection of Vía De La Paz and Sunset Blvd, monitoring traffic entering Palisades Village. Credit: Scott Snowden

But of course, if you legitimately have a reason to be there and possess the proper identification, then access is still straightforward. But, as clean up crews – in particular gas and electricity workers – start their inevitable task, there is much more activity than this time last week. Every now and again, an incredible convoy of fire trucks rumbles past, as one shift finishes or the crews are repositioned to another location.

Ten sometimes 20 giant trucks with markings from fire departments from all over the country thunder past, almost making the ground shake. Plus of course more families are returning to their homes for the first time, sifting through mountainous piles of ash and rubble, somehow managing to still find personal items, like a wristwatch, burnt and warped by the heat, or even a bracelet that once had sentimental value and is now a keep sake of a very different time and struggle.

scott.snowden@smdp.com