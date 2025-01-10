SANTA MONICA, Calif. — The Santa Monica Daily Press has compiled a list of fire resources from the mutual aid foundation, city resources, and volunteer organizations.

The Daily Press has not vetted the accessibility and qualifications of the services listed. For questions, please contact the organizations directly.

1.Mutual Aid LA Network (MALAN) is a connector and information hub for mutual aid efforts, people and resources across Los Angeles.

MALAN 2025 Fire Resources

2.City of Santa Monica Emergency Resources for Artists and Arts Organizations

Financial Assistance, Housing Resources, Mental Health, State and National Resources

3. Fire Updates

Calfire Palisades Fire