Palisades Charter High School students will soon return to in-person classes at their temporary “Pali South” campus in downtown Santa Monica’s historic Sears building, ending weeks of virtual learning following the devastating Palisades fire.

Students will resume face-to-face instruction on April 22 after spring break, marking a significant milestone in the school’s recovery efforts.

“We’re excited to be with you here this evening to begin preparation for our return to in-person school on Tuesday, April 22 at the historic Sears building in Santa Monica,” Principal Pamela Magee told families during a presentation this week. “We know that this has been a challenging period for everyone in our school community.”

The 302 Colorado Ave. location, previously home to Sears until its 2017 closure, will accommodate approximately 2,500 students. School officials emphasized that keeping students, teachers and staff together at a single site was a primary consideration in selecting the temporary campus.

“Finding a location for 2,500 students is no easy task,” Magee said. “We knew early on that it was incredibly important that we keep our school together.”

The school system’s insurance coverage, along with donor contributions, has enabled the transformation of the vacant department store into a functional learning environment. Renovations included adding walls, carpet, paint, air conditioning, signage and other necessities for an “inviting learning space,” according to Magee.

Santa Monica officials expressed enthusiasm about hosting the school, with Mayor Lana Negrete welcoming students during the town hall. “We are really excited to have you guys a part of our community,” Negrete said. “We understand it’s under unfortunate circumstances, but we are ready to roll out the red carpet for you.”

Negrete added that she personally visited downtown businesses to inform them about the incoming students, encouraging restaurants and shops to offer discounts for Palisades students.

Nick Melvoin, LAUSD Board District Four representative, also addressed families, noting he had visited the Sears site recently with school officials. “It’s really incredible since first visiting a month or so ago as we were scoping it out, to seeing what has transpired,” Melvoin said.

School and city officials have developed comprehensive transportation plans to manage the influx of students into downtown Santa Monica’s already busy downtown area. Roxanne Tanemori, Deputy Director of Community Development for Santa Monica, outlined several transportation options during the presentation.

“Traffic congestion is going to happen during peak hours,” Tanemori said. “So we’re really asking every family to review transportation options, connect with other Pali families and plan ahead.”

Officials are strongly encouraging students to use free public transit, including the Metro E line, which has a station directly across from the campus. The school will provide free transit passes, and Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus will operate free of charge on opening day.

For families choosing to drive, officials created a designated drop-off and pick-up area accessible from the 10 freeway Fifth Street exit. However, Tanemori emphasized that unlike the school’s original campus, the area cannot accommodate cars waiting in line. Parents were advised to arrive early before morning rush or pick up later in the afternoon.

“This particular drop-off and pick-up lot, it’s really important to note that this is an active loading and unloading area only,” Tanemori said. “For the sake of traffic flow, there cannot be queuing and waiting in the lot like perhaps [families] have done in the past.”

A limited number of discounted parking passes will be available for structures five and six through June 6. All city-owned downtown parking structures offer 90 minutes free parking, which officials suggested could be an option for afternoon pickup.

The four-level building, including a basement level, has been organized to allow students to navigate between classes. Passing periods have been extended to 10 minutes to accommodate additional movement time in the new space.

School officials announced that seniors will retain their off-campus lunch privileges at the new location, allowing them to patronize nearby restaurants and shops during their lunch period. Assistant Principal Tyler Farrell said all school rules will still apply to students when they leave campus.

“Parents, guardians, we’re encouraging you to have a conversation with your child if you have any specific rules that you want your students to follow if they choose to go off campus for lunch,” Farrell said.

School officials are emphasizing the importance of good behavior and respect for their host community. Rafael Negroe, Director of Operations, repeatedly called on students and families to be “good neighbors” to Santa Monica residents and businesses.

“Our hosts have been very gracious, and so I ask that all of us be good neighbors,” Negroe said. “That is, if we’re using the Metro rail, if we’re using parking lots, if we go visit restaurants in the area, and if we have our friends for Samo High, that we find them in the park, that we are good neighbors and that we collaborate.”

The temporary campus will operate with all previous behavior expectations and policies still in place, including dress code, cell phone usage and tardy policies. Adam Licea, assistant principal of athletics, activities and discipline, reminded students to be mindful of their voices in the new shared space.

“We are in a shared space that’s a little different from Pali, our original campus, so just be mindful of your voices inside and just understand to keep it down as there’s some learning going on in the classrooms,” Licea said.

Palisades Charter High School’s athletic programs will continue at the temporary Santa Monica location. The school has secured facilities for most sports, though softball schedules are still being finalized. Transportation will be provided to games, but not to practices. Students are encouraged to carpool or use public transit to reach practice facilities near campus. Physical education classes will take place at Belmar Park, the athletic fields located in the Civic Auditorium parking lot.

Despite the relocation challenges, school officials said they were committed to maintaining its athletic programs with the playoff season approaching.

School administrators acknowledged the emotional challenges the transition might create for some students.

“We understand that coming to this new site can activate a range of emotions, and support is available,” Licea said, encouraging students to reach out to school social workers if needed.

While the move to Santa Monica represents a major step forward, school officials continue to work on plans to eventually return to their original campus. For now, the school community is focused on making the Santa Monica location work while maintaining the Palisades Charter High School identity and spirit.

“This is indeed a journey, and we’re so thankful for you sticking with us,” Magee concluded. “You’ve committed to Pali High just like we are committed to you.”

editor@smdp.com