Once again, before we even have time to finish charging the batteries on our recently received presents, the holidays have flashed before our eyes and are now in the past. And while we contemplate how we’re going to shift that seasonal overindulgence, we should also remember that we have a responsibility to properly dispose of our Christmas trees.

Every year, millions of fir trees are cut down, trucked across the country, stood in the corner of the living room like a disobedient child and forced to wear a gaudy glitter number that might feel more at home in Elton John’s wardrobe. All for just a few short weeks before being casually tossed away with the reverence of a used cotton bud.

But…they can still provide an invaluable service, by becoming useful composting material that can be used to grow other plants and vegetables. As such, discarded trees can be disposed of by being placed in a green composting bin for collection, but Santa Monica residents can also use the curbside collection option.

Until January 31, trees will be picked from the curbside or alley to receive a second life as mulch, helping to keep Santa Monica clean and sustainable. Mulch is a material spread on top of soil to protect it and improve the garden, it offers many benefits, including, conserving water, suppressing weeds and reducing erosion. There is no need to contact 311 to request the pickup, this service will be provided automatically.

"First, it may be difficult for someone to pick up and place a tree in their green container or for people in multi-family dwellings to fit multiple trees in shared green bins," said Tati Simonian, Public Information Officer, City Manager’s Office.

"To prevent extra lifting of trees by residents, our crews are ready to pick up trees placed on the ground next to residential containers curbside or in alleys within 10 business days from the time of placement," Simonian said.

To take advantage of this free service, please follow these simple steps:

• Remove the tree’s stand.

• Remove any decorations, ornaments and lights.

• Place your tree at your normal collection spot (either curbside or alley).

“Our crews are working hard to pick up holiday trees to further divert materials from landfills and contribute to our sustainability,” said Resource Recovery and Recycling Administrator Carlos Collard.

“We ask that residents remove the lights, decoration and the tree stand and leave the tree at your normal collection spot curbside or in the alley by January 31. Residents should not put the trees in their green bins to continue to save that space for their food scraps and yard waste. There’s no need to submit a 311 request,” Collard said.

According to Simonian, offering the holiday tree pickup service also allows residents to continue to use their green bins for food scraps and yard waste. Around this time of year, residents may have more gatherings centered around food and there may be more leaves and other yard waste to pick up. "We don’t want trees to take up all the space in the green bin and not leave any room for food scraps and yard waste," she said.