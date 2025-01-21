Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday to expedite flood control measures as residents begin returning to areas evacuated during the Palisades Fire, with officials warning of potential mudslides and debris flows in the burn areas.

The order waives environmental regulations to accelerate debris removal and hillside reinforcement ahead of forecasted wet weather. Los Angeles County officials requested the emergency measures to protect recently burned areas in Los Angeles and Malibu through the county's Flood Control District.

"Even now that the fires are out, looming threats of mud and debris flows are a significant threat to the safety of our communities," said Los Angeles County Board Chair Kathryn Barger. "It's imperative that this preventative work begin immediately."

The first evacuated zone reopened to residents at noon Monday, allowing people living north of South Topanga Canyon Boulevard and south of Encina Road to return home. Officials require returning residents to show government-issued identification or proof of residency.

Mark Pestrella, director of Los Angeles County Public Works, emphasized the critical nature of managing post-wildfire debris removal.

"Managing post-wildfire debris removal is critical not only for rebuilding communities but also for mitigating flooding and protecting waterways, drinking water sources and the public from polluted runoff exacerbated by the fires,” he said. “With anticipated rains, Los Angeles County deeply appreciates the support of its federal and state partners and is committed to leading efforts to safeguard life, property, and the natural environment across impacted areas."

The recovery operation is proceeding in phases, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency currently leading the removal of household hazardous waste. The federal government will oversee broader debris removal efforts in a second phase.

County officials cautioned returning residents about potential hazards, including unstable structures and compromised utilities. The Los Angeles County Health Officer issued an order to ensure safe removal and disposal of fire debris, with officials awaiting state and federal assistance to expedite the cleanup.

“We are immensely grateful for Governor Newsom’s continued leadership and support as we recover from these unprecedented natural disasters,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, Third District. “Today’s executive order allows us to quickly combat the threat of flood and debris flow and do all that is necessary to protect life, property, and our natural environment. We stand ready to repair our critical infrastructure so our communities can rebuild their homes and businesses as quickly as possible, and have the support and resources necessary to fully recover.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department maintains an increased presence in both repopulated and evacuated areas. Officials directed residents to visit recovery.lacounty.gov for updates on debris removal programs and safety guidelines.