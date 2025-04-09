SMMUSD’s Spanish dual immersion school, Edison Language Academy, has been named a 2025 California Distinguished School by the California Department of Education.

The elementary school was one of 336 schools statewide to receive the prestigious recognition, which celebrates exceptional schools in two categories: closing the achievement gap and demonstrating exceptional student performance.

"Being recognized as a 2025 California Distinguished School is a powerful affirmation of the impact of dual immersion education," said Edison Principal Elizabeth Ipina, who has been part of the Edison staff for nearly 30 years.

Since its inception in 1985, the California Distinguished Schools Award has celebrated exceptional schools, districts, teachers, and classified employees for innovation, talent, and success in supporting students.

"It is my pleasure to honor and recognize these 336 elementary schools for their efforts to provide exemplary public education to all students," said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond in announcing the list. "Excellent elementary schools play a critical role in the life outcomes of our young people."

SMMUSD said Edison's designation affirms the effectiveness of its Spanish dual immersion program, where students develop literacy in both Spanish and English while enhancing critical thinking and cross-cultural communication skills.

"This award underscores the success of our approach," Ipina said. "Dual immersion is not just an academic program; it is a transformative approach to education that places marginalized groups at the center by valuing their language and culture."

To qualify for the honor, Edison demonstrated strong performance on multiple state indicators reported through the 2024 California School Dashboard showing high levels of proficiency in English Language Arts and mathematics, along with a positive school climate and increased student engagement.

Schools are selected for this recognition and do not apply for the honor. The California Department of Education uses multiple measures to identify eligible schools based on performance indicators specified on the California School Dashboard.

Schools recognized for closing the achievement gap must enroll at least 40 percent of students from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds and demonstrate exceptional growth in English language arts or math. They must also achieve a "blue" or "green" status on the Dashboard for all students' ELA achievement, math achievement, chronic absenteeism, and suspension indicators, or show significant improvement from prior years.

To ensure result legitimacy, schools must have at least 95 percent student participation in statewide assessments for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

Schools recognized for exceptional student performance must demonstrate high levels of achievement for all students and achieve "blue" or "green" status on one or more Dashboard indicators without receiving any "red" or "orange" status indicators.

SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton praised the achievement, noting the school's commitment to equity and academic excellence.

"Edison Language Academy's recognition highlights the power of a learning community deeply committed to equity, bilingualism, and academic success for all students," Shelton said. "This achievement reflects intentional efforts to close achievement gaps while preparing students to thrive in a global society."

Edison Language Academy has a history of educational excellence, having previously been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence, a California Distinguished School, a Title I Academic Achievement School, and an Honor Roll School by the Education Results Partnership. The school has also received a Seal of Excellence from the California Association for Bilingual Education.

The California Distinguished Schools program annually recognizes schools for excellent work in one of the two categories. Elementary schools and middle and high schools are recognized in alternate years, with awardees holding the title for two years.