According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on Sunday evening, officers responded to a report of a man in possession of a handgun in Lot 1 North.

As officers arrived, operators from the Drone First Responder unit piloting Sky-1 (SMPD's unmanned aerial surveillance drone) observed a suspect, Gabriel García García, manipulating a handgun at the trunk of his parked car. The suspect was contacted and arrested without incident. Officers found two loaded 9mm handguns inside the suspect's car.

SMPD released video of the incident on their Facebook page, which is shared below.

The Police Department confirmed that the suspect is not homeless, he is a resident of Arizona and is a convicted felon.

