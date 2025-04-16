The long closed Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) will reopen in the foreseeable future with Governor Gavin Newsom saying traffic should flow again by the end of May.

The new opening date is significantly ahead of schedule, following a surge in cleanup efforts tied to the Palisades Fire.

The highway, one of Southern California’s most iconic coastal routes, has been closed to non-residents since the fire in early January. Access has been limited to residents within the burn zone, essential workers and authorized cleanup crews. Upon reopening, one lane in each direction will be available for public travel.

“We understand how essential this route is for daily life and local businesses,” Newsom said in a statement issued on Saturday. “Reopening [the] PCH is a top priority and we are going all-in to get this done.”

Newsom framed the reopening as part of California’s broader “all-in fire response,” which includes accelerating wildfire recovery efforts ahead of the peak summer season. The coordinated operation involves Caltrans, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), which are jointly overseeing the debris removal, road repair and safety preparation necessary for reopening the route.

According to the governor’s office, more than 100 USACE crews are currently working on Palisades Fire parcels with support from heavy equipment, including excavators and dump trucks. Crews are currently removing approximately 1,284 truckloads of debris per day, using the PCH as the main haul route.

The scope of work includes demolishing damaged and collapsed structures, removing toxic ash and debris, restoring roadway surfaces and reinstalling utility infrastructure. Officials said the effort is operating on a 24/7 schedule to meet the new May deadline.

The highway serves as a vital lifeline between Los Angeles, Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Orange County. It is also a key economic artery, supporting tourism and local businesses that have seen a drop in foot traffic since the closure.

“The Pacific Coast Highway is a major artery that serves hundreds of thousands of Angelenos and visitors from around the world daily,” Newsom said. “This effort will support businesses and tourism by expediting fire cleanup.”

Once reopened, the security checkpoints currently stationed at the north and south ends of the closure zone will be removed. However, officials said a strong law enforcement presence from state and local agencies will remain in place to ensure safety as access resumes.

Caltrans and emergency crews have been prioritizing parcels directly adjacent to the highway in order to clear the most critical bottlenecks. Though the highway will initially open at reduced capacity, the move is expected to significantly ease congestion and support the region’s ongoing recovery.

The PCH is expected to be fully open to the public with limited lanes before Memorial Day on May 26, positioning coastal communities for a rebound just in time for the start of the summer season.

Ongoing updates on road status and cleanup operations are available at ca.gov/LAfires

Governor Gavin Newsom giving a press conference in Pasadena on February 11 to address the wild fire recovery

Courtesy photo