By now we’ve all heard the news that Santa Monica will not be the venue for beach volleyball in the 2028 Summer Olympics. We learned this week that the sport will be played down the road in Long Beach.

We hear many of you in the community, especially our small business owners, who have expressed disappointment about not hosting beach volleyball ― especially as the birthplace of the modern sport. And, of course, we share some of those feelings.

Our negotiating team fought hard for a responsible deal that would best benefit Santa Monica. Ultimately, the parties could not agree and LA28 chose to walk away.

We understand it may take a moment to process the disappointment, but we’re focusing on the opportunities ahead ― and there are a lot of them.

Be assured that our collaboration with LA28 continues, and we remain focused on supporting the Games through regional priorities such as transit, sustainability and community events.

When the world comes to Los Angeles in 2028, fans will come to our city, just as they do whenever we experience large events in the region. We’re committed to offering the best of Santa Monica when they do.

We now have new economic opportunities and the chance to host community events in the city during the Games that we wouldn’t have been able to do if we were a venue.

Santa Monica is strategically located near key Olympic activities ― including several competitions slated to take place just south of us in Venice Beach ― and the Athletes Village at University of California, Los Angeles. This makes our city an attractive choice for media broadcast centers, brand activations, public and private events, cultural exchanges and hospitality houses.

And with our iconic beaches, epic dining scene, and scenic oceanfront, our city is already in high demand for these uses.

Imagine live broadcasts from the iconic Santa Monica Pier or other key locations showcasing our beautiful coastline. Hospitality houses hosted by different countries will offer immersive cultural experiences and entertainment for community members, fans, athletes, and dignitaries. Major brands will bring the party to Santa Monica, creating themed houses to connect with global audiences through interactive experiences, exclusive merchandise, and product showcases.

Most of these hospitality houses will be open to the public, giving fans a place to celebrate, watch events live, and interact with athletes.

All of these exciting activations will stimulate local businesses, create jobs, and generate revenue through increased tourism and international exposure. And some could even begin to bring excitement and community benefits well ahead of the Games’ arrival in Los Angeles.

City teams are already hard at work pursuing these unique opportunities and seeking partnerships.

The CELEBRATE28 initiative, which began last year, has already brought together city staff, local leaders and other partners to plan inspiring events and initiatives that celebrate our diverse community, foster unity and highlight the spirit of Olympic pride.

If you're interested in bringing your presence to Santa Monica in 2028, please contact us at partnerships@santamonica.gov. Let’s build something extraordinary together!

We look forward to the excitement, pride and economic opportunity that will most certainly reach our shores in 2028 and will make sure all of our visitors ― regional, national and international ― experience the uniqueness of our community during an Olympic summer in Santa Monica.

Submitted by the City of Santa Monica LA28 Negotiating Team