With the flames largely extinguished, governments throughout Los Angeles are adapting to the new reality with a host of policies and programs to address the current crisis while hopefully preparing for any future emergencies.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unveiled a comprehensive wildfire recovery plan Tuesday aimed at accelerating support for thousands of residents and businesses devastated by the Eaton and Palisades fires.

Supervisors adopted the sweeping framework focused on expediting rebuilding efforts while ensuring equitable distribution of resources across affected communities.

"The devastation caused by the January 2025 wildfires has been catastrophic, but I am unwavering in my commitment to rebuild quickly and robustly," said Board Chair Kathryn Barger, who co-authored the motion with Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath.

The plan establishes several key initiatives, including streamlined permitting processes, enhanced disaster preparedness measures, and targeted support for vulnerable populations. Officials will mandate fee waivers and provide financial assistance to help offset building code modification costs.

"This motion aligns the extensive expertise of Los Angeles County departments to our mission: a safe, swift, and sustainable wildfire recovery," Horvath said. She emphasized that affected communities would receive support throughout their "recovery and rebuilding journey."

County authorities will aggressively pursue funding from federal, state, and local government sources while also engaging private entities to maximize available resources. The County Auditor-Controller will monitor the plan's implementation with regular updates to ensure transparency.

In Santa Monica, officials have launched and initiative to enhance emergency preparedness. The Santa Monica Fire Department introduced Community Connect on Tuesday, a digital tool providing first responders with crucial property information during emergencies.

The program, developed in partnership with emergency services software company First Due, allows residents and business owners to voluntarily share details such as floor plans, pet information, and medical needs through confidential profiles.

"Community Connect is a vital piece of technology that provides first responders with critical information regarding your residence or business," said Fire Chief Matthew Hallock. "Having information such as specific floor plans, pets, or specialized medical needs will assist responders in those critical moments when every second matters."

The system uses bank-level security to protect user data, which officials say will only be used for emergency response and planning. Residents can create profiles at santamonica.gov/departments/fire.

In Malibu, where residents have been displaced by several fires in recent years, city officials hosted a town hall meeting that drew more than 600 residents seeking information about rebuilding resources. The city is establishing a permanent Rebuild Assistance Office to serve as a centralized location for residents navigating the recovery process.

"I'd like to thank all our partner agencies for their continued support and dedication to our community," said Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart. "The City is focused on making the path to recovery as smooth and efficient as possible."

Malibu's City Council is considering amendments to the Local Coastal Program and Municipal Code to expedite rebuilding. The proposed changes would simplify permits for in-kind rebuilding with a 10% size increase and address flood zone and geologic hazard requirements.

"It's extremely unfortunate that our community has prior experience with fire response and recovery, but Malibu is resilient," said Mayor Pro Tem Marianne Riggins. "With lessons learned from past wildfires, we are better equipped to coordinate resources and protect our most vulnerable neighbors."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is currently leading fire debris assessments and household hazardous waste removal. Property owners must wait for EPA clearance before beginning debris removal.

As part of the recovery effort, Los Angeles County launched a Right of Entry program offering free debris removal services to affected residents. The program, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, covers property assessment, asbestos removal, tree removal, ash and soil removal, burned debris removal, structural demolition, vehicle removal, and erosion control.

Residents must complete a Right of Entry form by March 31 to participate in the free service. The forms are available online at recovery.lacounty.gov/debris-removal and at Disaster Recovery Centers, which operate daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Property owners can opt out of the program and hire approved contractors for debris removal, but federal and state disaster funding will not reimburse private cleanup costs. Those who choose to manage their own debris removal must follow county guidelines for private cleanup.

A Fire Debris Hotline has been established at 844-347-3332 to assist residents with questions about the program and form completion. The debris removal process consists of two phases, with hazardous debris removal currently underway in Phase 1, followed by nonhazardous debris removal in Phase 2.