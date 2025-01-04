As 2024 went into the sunset, so did the career of Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District’s ultimate steward of education.

After 25 years of service in the district, SMMUSD Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mark Kelly bid adieu to his position for a well-earned retirement, an action that brought the SMMUSD Board of Education together on Dec. 19 to give their thanks. Banners reading “Happy Retirement, Dr. Kelly!” and “We will miss you!” were adorned on the dais, and the board gave him both physical gifts and plenty of affirmational speeches.

Kelly sat on the dais with the board, receiving compliments from members, as well as special guests like State Senator Ben Allen, who presented the educational leader with a resolution from the California State Senate as a “small token” of his “deep gratitude.” Allen added that Kelly’s leadership went from high-level decision-making to engaging in small acts like cleaning up trash on Samohi’s campus.

“I appreciate you a great deal,” Allen said. “I’ve seen your work, I trust you … and I know that everybody here does as well.”

Kelly’s time with the district included eight years as Malibu High School Principal, as well as stints as Samohi co-principal and Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. Through his travels in the district, those that knew him lauded both his cool head when making decisions and his irreplaceable personality. Board Member Maria Leon-Vasquez joked that she doesn’t know what’ll happen in meetings without his guidance, a sentiment shared by the rest of the board.

“Your presence has been a gift to all of us, and I say that from a personal perspective … you’ve touched people’s lives in a way that people rarely do, so thank you, I wish you the best,” Board Vice President Laurie Lieberman said.

Board Member Richard Tahvildaran-Jesswein began the complimentary session with a simple “we love you,” with emotions reducing some members to tears.

“It is impossible to overstate the profound impact that (Kelly) has had on the district, its students and the community,” Tahvildaran-Jesswein said. “Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Kelly has embodied the qualities that define exceptional leadership. Unwavering devotion to students, impeccable integrity and an innate ability to foster collaboration, even among those with opposing views.”

One member of the dais that had to speak through tears was Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton, who grew close with Kelly through their leadership of the district.

“Working alongside him has been an incredibly rewarding experience, both professionally and personally,” Shelton stated. “There are few people who possess the grace, patience and skill to navigate challenging situations as Dr. Kelly does.”

About 40 minutes later, it was Kelly’s turn to address the board, rhetorically asking “who doesn’t love compliments once in a while?” The Deputy Superintendent said he had the words humble and grateful on his mind as his career came to a close.

“I treasure the time I had here, the schools I got to be a part of, the students and teachers, all of the work that was able to be done,” he said. “It will continue, I have confidence (in that), and I feel humble and grateful for having been a part of it.”

In his final board meeting, Kelly was able to see the appointment of Dr. Douglas Meza as the new SMMUSD Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, a role Kelly has held since 2010. Meza has worked for the district as Human Resources director since August 2023, and comes into the role with more than 24 years of educational experience.