The Santa Monica-Malibu School District Board of Education has appointed Dr. Douglas Meza as the new assistant superintendent of human resources, promoting him from his previous role as human resources director.

Meza, who has worked for SMMUSD since August 2023, brings more than 24 years of education experience to the position. The board approved his appointment at its Dec. 19, 2024 meeting.

"I am thrilled to serve as the new assistant superintendent of human resources," Meza said. "I am sincerely grateful for this opportunity and eager to build upon the district's outstanding work in supporting our dedicated staff and valued community partners."

In his previous role as director, Meza oversaw employee recruitment and retention efforts, including hiring certificated personnel. Before joining SMMUSD, he served as Los Angeles Unified School District local district west administrator of operations, where he supervised evaluations for 12,000 employees.

Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton praised the appointment: "He is a proven leader with an exceptional understanding of human resources processes and policies and supports our District goals and priorities."

Meza earned his bachelor's degree in child development and master's degree in educational administration from Cal State LA, and a doctorate in organizational leadership from UCLA.

He succeeds Dr. Mark Kelly, who is retiring after 37 years in education, including more than 25 years with SMMUSD. Kelly has served as Deputy Superintendent since 2010.