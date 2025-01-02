Transportation and entertainment will be two oft-discussed topics in 2025 when it comes to new laws across the state.

On the roads, California will be joining 43 other states with implementing “daylighting” laws, proven to succeed in reducing pedestrian injuries from motor vehicles. On Jan. 1, Assembly Bill 413 or the “California Daylighting Law” will have its warning period end for violators. The law, which took effect this year, prohibits parking within 20 feet of any crosswalk or 15 feet of a crosswalk with extended curbs. This applies only on the side where cars approach the intersection.

Through this year, violators only received warnings, with exceptions for if the curb was painted red or a sign explicitly prohibited parking. Violations will now lead to citations and increased enforcement, with tickets from $40 to more.

Proponents of the bill argue for pedestrian safety, while critics have pointed out that enforcement will remove many parking spaces and make it harder for drivers to get street parking.

“The concept is simple,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office wrote. “Pedestrian safety is vastly improved by removing vehicles that are close to intersections and crosswalks … pedestrians will no longer have to ‘peek’ around large SUVs before they venture out into the intersection.”

Vehicle-related fatalities have been on the mind of locals this year, including from a fatality that took place on Oct. 17, when 34-year-old Sharese Allen was struck by a 2015 Infiniti sports utility vehicle on the 1400 block of Santa Monica beach. According to the California Office of Traffic Safety, California leads the nation in total pedestrian fatalities, with a rate of pedestrian deaths 25% higher than the national average.

While not a direct January impact, local travel via the Big Blue Bus will be changing in August, with a phase of the organization’s Brighter Blue plan taking shape. At that time, the Rapid 7 line will consolidate trips into more frequent Route 7 service, while Route 5 will shorten alignment to operate between SMC Main Campus and Century City, improving weekday service to every 30 minutes.

One state bill that may impact the future of local outdoor entertainment is Senate Bill 969, which will allow local governments to designate “entertainment zones.” There, bars and restaurants can sell alcoholic beverages that guests can drink on public streets and sidewalks. A similar bill was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022, only limited to San Francisco.

Opponents of the bill state that entertainment zones could increase alcohol mortality rates and contribute to drunk driving accidents, while proponents are promoting the business-friendly nature of the law.

“Getting people out in the streets to enjoy themselves is critical for communities across our state to bounce back from the pandemic,” State Senator Scott Weiner, author of the bill, said in a statement.

Something to watch for is the potential for the Third Street Promenade to reap the entertainment zone rewards, after the Santa Monica City Council recently approved updates to city zoning rules to provide more flexibility on the Promenade. This includes allowing for game arcades and arcade bars on the Promenade, as well as simplifying review for larger restaurants and eliminating restrictions on business size for the Promenade.

“Encouraging a thriving business community is a key priority for our city and especially in our downtown and Third Street Promenade,” Community Development Director David Martin said of the zoning changes. “We will continue to listen and look at holistic approaches to how best to continue to support our city’s economic recovery.”

Cannabis legislation will also advance in 2025 on a state level, with AB 1775 legalizing cannabis cafes, allowing lounges to sell food and drink items that are not pre-packaged. After a veto of a similar bill in 2022, AB 1775 includes additional protections for workers against secondhand smoke, leading to its passage.

“Lots of people want to enjoy legal cannabis in the company of others,” bill author and Assemblymember Matt Haney said. “And many people want to do that while sipping coffee, eating a sandwich, or listening to music. There’s no doubt that cannabis cafes will bring massive economic, cultural and creative opportunities and benefits to our state.”

Currently, there are no spaces in Santa Monica that would be able to take advantage of this, with the only recreational cannabis spots in town being Local Cannabis Company and Harvest Of Santa Monica on Wilshire Blvd. Several cannabis lounges can be found in West Hollywood, such as The Studio Cannabis Smoking Lounge and The Woods.

The city is currently seeking input on its cannabis social equity program, which aims to address the disproportionate impact of past cannabis criminalization on marginalized communities via participation in the legal cannabis industry.