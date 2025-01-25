Nothing brings people together better than a good meal, particularly at a time where togetherness is especially cherished.

The winter edition of Dine LA, featuring special menus crafted by the best in local dining, will be moving forward from now through Feb. 7. After the harrowing experiences residents have gone through due to wildfires, the decision was made to go forward with Dine LA with a charitable attitude.

For each reservation made, LA Tourism and Banc of California will donate $10 to the American Red Cross for wildfire recovery efforts, up to $100,000. In total, 39 Santa Monica restaurants will be participating, with the program encompassing over 400 Los Angeles County spots.

“Los Angeles’ food community has demonstrated inspiring resilience and generosity,” the Dine LA team said. “Many restaurants have stepped up to support people impacted by wildfires as the dining industry continues to face its own challenges. Dine LA provides a meaningful way to support the local restaurant community while fostering a sense of comfort and connection.”

On top of benefitting recovery, diners will have access to Santa Monica’s premier cuisine with pre-fixed menus curated just for the occasion. Citrin is just one of 33 Michelin-recognized restaurants participating, serving dishes like Egg Caviar, Lobster Bolognese, Wild Mushroom Risotto and Seed Crusted Liberty Farms Duck.

“Los Angeles offers such rich and creative dining experiences, and Dine LA is an excellent opportunity for local and visiting diners to explore new cuisines and neighborhoods throughout the city,” Dine LA Executive Director Stacey Sun added. “We are proud to support and showcase one of the world’s most diverse culinary communities, and with a range of vibrant neighborhoods and price points, there is a menu for everyone.”

Citrin is joined in the American cuisine category with local favorites like 1212 Santa Monica, Chelsea, Fia, Lunetta, The Penthouse at The Huntley and The Whaler. Santa Monica also has options in Californian, Asian, Mexican, Mediterranean, Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Italian, French, Vietnamese and Spanish cuisines.

A highlight of the Californian offerings is within the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, as FIG Restaurant’s Dine LA menu is sourced straight from the Santa Monica Farmers Market. FIG’s exclusive menu features plates like Sweet Potato Falafel, Corn Agnolotti and more. Joining the Californian cuisine list are 1 Pico at Shutters on the Beach, Marelle at Sandbourne Santa Monica and Michael’s.

For a complete listing of Dine LA menus and to reserve a table, visitdiscoverlosangeles.com/dinela.