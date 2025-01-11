In the wake of the Palisades Fire, a swath of locals have lost their most precious and valuable items. Perhaps the most vital resource required at this time, however, is just something to keep evacuees’ bodies functioning.

Evacuees and others impacted by the blaze gaining access to food and vital supplies is a top concern. Nonprofit organizations across the area have recognized this, going into overdrive to serve those in need.

Local educational outlet Santa Monica College, through its SMC Foundation, will host a two-day fire support resource drive on Jan. 13 and 14 at 3171 S. Bundy Dr. The SMC Foundation will collect donations of food, clothing, hygiene, baby supplies, blankets and other necessities. A list of needed items, as well as items that cannot be accepted, can be found atsmc.edu/disastersupport.

The SMC Foundation began to pull together an internal team on Wednesday to determine what was needed for students, faculty and staff, and the community as a whole. Food resources in particular have been a problem for the student body, SMC Foundation Development Director Katie Moe said.

“There’s a lot of food insecurity just on a regular basis with our students, so food is an ongoing issue, and we’re assuming it’s going to be even more of an issue,” Moe said. “We have students from all across Los Angeles County, they’re not just coming to us from Santa Monica, so (they’re) impacted by all the various fires.”

Moe added that SMC has a large percentage of student parents that will be in need of diapers, formula and baby food.

In addition to the resource drive, the SMC Foundation has established the Santa Monica Community College Disaster Support Fund, which can also be found on the SMC website. The fund seeks to raise at least $250,000 to help provide SMC students, faculty and staff with temporary housing, food, water, clothing and more. As of Friday morning, the foundation has raised about $20,000 of its goal.

“We’re just acting as fast as we can,” Moe said. “(We) really want to be a support not just for the students and faculty, but also for the community as a whole, because there’s so much need out there … we just want to make sure we’re sharing the love and helping in any way that we can.”

Another organization giving out food and supplies is the Venice Family Clinic, which hosted a supply distribution Friday afternoon at the Clinic’s Simms/Mann Health and Wellness Center at 2509 Pico Blvd.

There, the Clinic was distributing free food, water and other basic needs to those affected by the Los Angeles County fires. The Clinic was also taking donations for the distribution Friday morning, accepting non-perishable food items, toiletries, diapers, wipes, formula and pet food.

A nonprofit that has been at the front of food insecurity for decades, the Westside Food Bank, is calling for donations as “there is an urgent need for food and resources right now.” The food bank’s shelves have been depleted from the holiday season, and needs donations so that those impacted can turn to the food bank “as a critical source of relief.”

“This is our home, and these are our neighbors,” Westside Food Bank President and CEO Genevieve Riutort said. “The fires have caused unimaginable devastation. Recovery will take months if not years. We’re seeing a huge surge in need, and we can’t do this without your help.”

Those wishing to make a donation to the food bank can visitmy.wsfb.org/2025fires. Other local food banks, such as the SOVA Food Pantry and Salvation Army Food Pantry, also remain open during this time.

Along with food, medicine is incredibly important during the situation, with Santa Monica-based GoodRx stepping up this week. The outfit is offering free online healthcare provider visits via GoodRx Care to impacted residents, with visits used to refill essential medications left behind or destroyed in the fires, as well as to find fast treatment for a variety of conditions. For more information, visitGoodRx.com/Care.

“As someone directly impacted by the LA fires and co-founder of a company built in the heart of Santa Monica, it’s important to me and everyone at GoodRx that we do our part to ensure those affected are able to access their medications and manage their health during this time,” GoodRx Co-Founder Doug Hirsch said. “We want anyone who has been displaced during the fires to be able to get the care they need, including emergency refills for medications that may have been damaged or left behind.”