Local ‘Polar Bears’ take the plunge into 2024:

Santa Monica’s proximity to the Pacific Ocean was on display on Saturday, as the Annenberg Community Beach House held the annual “Polar Bear Plunge” event that saw residents throughout the Los Angeles area jump into the water. Participants of all ages chose to either dip their toes in the ocean, take a small plunge, or go all the way with a 300-yard swim around a buoy placed 150 yards out into the Pacific. After the plunge, attendees used the beach house’s historic pool for a recreational swim.

Montana Ave. bids farewell to Sweet Lady Jane (and gluten) with bakery openings and closings:

Over the New Year holiday, Sweet Lady Jane announced it had closed all locations and operations. Founded by Jane Lockhart in 1988 on Melrose, the company grew into a Los Angeles institution with six stores throughout the area, but a steady decline in business doomed the bakery. In December, Modern Bread and Bagel opened at 15th and Montana, with owner Orly Gottesman stating she expanded her New York based company to Los Angeles in response to a growing demand for her gluten-free products and the opportunity to reduce some of her shipping costs.

Santa Monica emergency services report fewer calls this New Year:

It was a relatively quiet New Year in Santa Monica, as the number of emergency calls that the Santa Monica Fire Department responded to over the New Year weekend was down 23%, from 213 to 164, compared to the same period last year. The Santa Monica Police Department also responded to fewer call outs, with a drop of 5.5%, from 895 to 845, over the same four day period compared to 12 months ago. However, on the morning of Tuesday, January 2, a body was discovered outside the Samoshel homeless shelter at 505 Olympic Blvd and reported to the police department.

How to dispose of your Christmas Tree responsibly:

Discarded Christmas trees in the area can be placed in a green composting bin for collection, but Santa Monica residents were also advised to consider the city’s Resource Recovery & Recycling alternative. Through January 31, trees will be picked from the curbside or alley to receive a second life as mulch, keeping Santa Monica clean and sustainable. There is no need to contact 311 to request the pickup, as the service will be provided automatically.

Commissioners accuse police union of suppressing racial traffic stop data:

Members of

the Santa Monica Public Safety Reform and Oversight Commission (PSROC) accused the union representing local police officers of trying to suppress a report on racial profiling and traffic stops in the city. Commissioner Angela Scott opened a recent discussion by stating that she was informed by “reliable sources” that the Santa Monica Police Officers Association (POA) was attempting to block commission’s Racial and Identity Profiling Act (RIPA) findings and recommendations from making the City Council agenda. POA representative Lieutenant Cody Green strongly denied the accusation, saying the union had just raised a question of the legality of discussions that had not been properly agendized under the Brown Act.

Rent relief program targets LA County landlords:

To recoup some of the lost unpaid back rent from the COVID-19 pandemic across Greater Los Angeles, eligible landlords are now able to apply for the Los Angeles County Rent Relief Program, offering grant awards to cover eligible expenses incurred from April 1, 2022 onward on a rolling basis. The county will be providing over $68 million in grants to qualified landlords, geared toward smaller landlords who own up to four rental units. The deadline to submit an application is January 12 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Residents of Santa Monica get reminder to remain earthquake-ready:

A minor earthquake that recently occurred, centered off the Rancho Palos Verdes coast, coupled with the news that Japan had been rocked by a massive magnitude 7.6 quake, once again reminds us that our chosen location to live is vulnerable to significant seismic activity. This month also marks the 30th anniversary of the Northridge quake that devastated much of Los Angeles on January 17, 1994. The City of Santa Monica takes earthquake preparedness seriously, with a number of procedures such as the standard Drop, Cover and Hold On drill, as well as giving residents the opportunity to download the MyShake app from the Apple App Store.

Santa Monica man arrested for killing tenant in San Bernardino County:

A Santa Monica landlord has been charged with murder after allegedly strangling his 71-year old tenant during a fight. William Durst, 54, was arrested on New Years Day in San Bernardino County where the Sheriff says he killed Jeffrey Cull. According to the Sheriff, officers and firefighters were called to an address on the 55800 block of Montana Road on Jan. 1 and found Durst and Cull on the property. Cull was unresponsive at the time officers arrived and pronounced dead. Through investigation, detectives learned Durst arrived at the location and attempted to force Cull to leave. Cull refused to leave, and an argument ensued, wherein Durst sprayed Cull with bear spray and placed him in a chokehold. Cull lost consciousness and succumbed to his injury. Durst was arrested and booked for murder at the Morongo Basin jail where he remains without bail.

Court awards possession of commercial unit to owner in disabled resident case:

In a ruling in the Santa Monica Courthouse by Judge Lawrence Cho, plaintiff 3231-3301 OPB Buildings, represented by property owner Scott Bentz, was awarded possession of 3301 Ocean Park Boulevard, Suite #208 in a case against defendant Scott Brutzman. The case over the commercial property was initially filed on September 26, 2023, after Brutzman was unable to cooperate with a 30-day notice to quit served by the plaintiff. The court’s ruling states that Brutzman will have until February 18 to vacate the premises. Brutzman had been fighting to stay in his suite, complicated by the building’s status as a commercial property, as well as his own health challenges and a lack of available financial and legal resources.

