A Santa Monica landlord has been charged with murder after allegedly strangling his 71-year old tenant during a fight.

William Durst, 54, was arrested on New Years Day in San Bernardino County where the Sheriff says he killed Jeffrey Cull.

According to the Sheriff, officers and firefighters were called to an address on the 55800 block of Montara Road on Jan. 1 and found Durst and Cull on the property. Cull was Cull was unresponsive at the time officers arrived and pronounced dead.

“Through the investigation, detectives learned Durst arrived at the location and attempted to force Cull to leave,” said the Sheriff’s office. “Cull refused to leave, and an argument ensued. Durst sprayed Cull with bear spray and placed him in a chokehold. Cull lost consciousness and succumbed to his injury.”

Durst was arrested and booked for murder at the Morongo Basin jail where he remains without bail.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Shawn Thurman, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.