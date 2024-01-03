Seemingly, in the blink of an eye, the Holiday Season has once again flown past and while we contemplate how we’re going to shift that Christmas excess, we should also remember that we have a responsibility to properly dispose of our fir trees.

The thing is, despite being cut down, trucked across the country, stood in the corner of the living room like a disobedient child and forced to wear a gaudy glitter number that might feel more at home in Elton John’s wardrobe, all for just a few short weeks…they can go on to help provide useful composting material that can be used to grow other plants and vegetables.

As such, discarded trees can indeed be placed in a green composting bin for collection, but Santa Monica residents are advised to also consider the city’s Resource Recovery & Recycling alternative.

“First, it may be difficult for someone to pick up and place a tree in their green container or for people in multi-family dwellings to fit multiple trees in shared green bins,” said Tati Simonian, Public Information Officer, City Manager’s Office.

“To prevent extra lifting of trees by residents, our crews are ready to pick up trees placed on the ground next to residential containers curbside or in alleys within 10 business days from the time of placement,” Simonian said.

According to Simonian, offering the holiday tree pickup service also allows residents to continue to use their green bins for food scraps and yard waste. Around this time of year, residents may have more gatherings centered around food and there may be more leaves and other yard waste to pick up. “We don’t want trees to take up all the space in the green bin and not leave any room for food scraps and yard waste,” she said.

Between December 26, 2023, and January 31, 2024, trees will be picked from the curbside or alley to receive a second life as mulch, keeping Santa Monica clean and sustainable. There is no need to contact 311 to request the pickup, this service will be provided automatically.

To take advantage of this free service, please follow these simple steps:

• Remove the tree’s stand.

• Remove any decorations, ornaments, and lights.

• Place your tree at your normal collection spot (either curbside or alley).

“The holiday tree pickup service is just one of the many ways we are diverting what could end up in landfills, keeping Santa Monica clean, and contributing to our sustainability,” said Carlos Collard, Resource Recovery and Recycling Administrator for the City of Santa Monica.

“Our crews will pick up trees between now and January 31, 2024, and trees will be recycled for further use as mulch. A 311 request is not required. We want to make it easy for people to recycle and reduce their waste while knowing that their efforts are helping our community become that much more sustainable,” Collard said.

“The holiday tree pickup and recycling food scraps and yard waste all contribute to diverting what goes to our landfills,” Simonian said, adding, “Santa Monica’s zero waste goal is to reduce landfill trash disposal to 1.1 lbs of trash per person per day. Right now, we are calculating 3.3 lbs per person per day, down from 5 lbs in 2018. So, we’re seeing an improvement, but still have some ways to go in reducing our city’s overall waste.”

For more information on what can go in your green, blue and black bins, email zerowaste@santamonica.gov

