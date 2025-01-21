LA Animal Services is working tirelessly to assist pets and their families impacted by the Pacific Palisades wildfire. With the support of community members, rescue organizations, and municipal shelters, the department has provided essential services and resources to animals in need.

A hotline has been established for pets in evacuation zones: 213-270-8155. Certified Animal Control Officers are responding to calls, conducting welfare checks, and reuniting pets with their owners.

By end of day, January 19, LA Animal Services has conducted welfare checks for 114 animals in Pacific Palisades. Successes include contact and service to: 26 chickets, 19 koi fish, 12 fish, and 8 cats.

Since the start of the emergency, care teams have successfully reunited 783 pets with their families, to include 225 at the LA Equestrian Center, 234 at Hansen Dam, 36 at the shelters and 288 in the field. At the two large animal evacuation centers, LA Animal Services staff are continuing to care for the 28 animals (14 horses, including a miniature pony, 1 donkey, 7 sheep, 6 goats) at Hanson Dam and 142 animals (118 horses, 4 donkeys, 6 ponies, 3 sheep, 9 goats, 2 pigs) at the LA Equestrian Center. At the Disaster Recovery Center, we have been able to serve 107 households by providing referrals and information about intervention and available resources; and have signed 67 households up to participate in the Pet Food Pantry for 79 dogs, 30 cats, and 2 birds.

Evacuation centers at Hansen Dam and the LA Equestrian Center are sheltering 170 animals, including horses, goats, and donkeys. The department has also served 107 households through the Disaster Recovery Center, offering resources and pet food assistance.

The effort is supported by agencies such as Riverside County Animal Services and organizations like the ASPCA and Petco Love, which is utilizing its photo-matching database to reconnect lost pets with their families.

For updates and resources, visit LAAnimalServices.com/palisades-fire.

LA Animal Services, one of the nation’s largest municipal shelter systems, handles over 60,000 animals annually, prioritizing the health and safety of pets and their families.