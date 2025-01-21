Citywide

Transitional Kindergarten (TK) / Kindergarten Roundup Planned for January 23 for Santa Monica Schools

TK and Kindergarten Roundup will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at your neighborhood Santa Monica school.

Transitional Kindergarten (TK) / Kindergarten Roundup, as the yearly event is called, is an opportunity for Santa Monica parents of children entering TK or Kindergarten for the upcoming year to meet the principal and teachers of their neighborhood school, learn about before and after school care, and begin the registration process for the 2025-26 school year.

Roundup time on Jan. 23 varies by school.

The California Universal Prekindergarten Expansion now provides TK for every age-eligible child, making TK the entry level grade into public school. Check the birthday guidelines for qualification.

“Providing early learning opportunities in our Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District schools allow students the time and experiences to develop socially, emotionally, and cognitively, and to support them in becoming life-long learners,” said Dr. Susan Samarge-Powell, Director of Early Learning.

SMMUSD offers TK and Kindergarten at Franklin, Grant, McKinley, Rogers, and Roosevelt in Santa Monica, plus the addition of TK at SMASH, serving the Ocean Park neighborhood. Edison Language Academy offers TK through its lottery enrollment system.

Visit the SMMUSD new student enrollment webpage for more information and to find your neighborhood school.

“Attending TK/K Round Up at your home school on Jan. 23 or visiting as soon as possible is critical. This will ensure families feel connected from the beginning and provides enough time for our district to make all necessary teacher, staffing, and materials adjustments prior to the start of school,” said Dr. Samarge-Powell.

Malibu Roundup Update

TK/K Roundup for Malibu Elementary and Webster Elementary has been rescheduled to Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. This decision was made in response to the impact of the Palisades Fire, which has significantly affected the Malibu community.

Preschool Programs

The Child Development Services (CDS) department oversees programs serving preschool-age students throughout the district. The program includes fee-based part and full-day programs and state-subsidized programs offering free preschool for qualifying families. Preschool programs occur throughout Santa Monica and Malibu. We have a variety of programs, including part-day (three hours), extended-day (six hours), and full-day (10-hour) classrooms.

As part of SMMUSD’s Early Learning Pathway, the programs are District-aligned, Reggio-inspired, and STEAM-enhanced. They provide families with a robust program to positively launch their child’s early education experience. For the 2025-26 school year, preschool programs are offered throughout SMMUSD. The early learning pathway’s mission is to foster relationships between families, community, and educators, creating a seamless transition to elementary school.

For questions about SMMUSD preschool programs, please call the Child Development Services Office at 310-399-5865 or visit www.smmusd.org/cds.

For questions about TK or kindergarten programs, please contact your neighborhood school or visit https://www.smmusd.org/domain/305.

Written by and media contact: Diana Bouchaaya, Communications Specialist, dbouchaaya@smmusd.org.