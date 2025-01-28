One of the most costly disasters in Los Angeles history has the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District attempting to stay afloat amidst the tragedy.

Of the deadly wildfires that hit LA in January, the Palisades Fire was particularly harmful to SMMUSD, keeping Malibu schools on ice for weeks. The human toll was apparent as well, as 55 SMMUSD families and staff lost their homes in the blaze.

Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton opened the first SMMUSD Board of Education meeting of 2025 on Jan. 23 by saying he’s personally talked to students that have lost their home, unable to describe the torment they’ve gone through.

“They have had their lives upended with these tragic and incredibly stressful situations,” Shelton said. “We see you and are doing everything we can to support you during this difficult time.”

The evening before the fire broke out, the SMMUSD Emergency Operations Center (EOC) convened to address risks to Malibu schools, which were still feeling the impacts of December’s Franklin Fire. SMMUSD Malibu Pathway Executive Director Isaac Burgess stated that the Franklin Fire caused damage at Webster Elementary School ranging from exterior damage to bungalows to damage to electrical systems and solar panels.

After repairs were made to electrical systems and internet connections, and cleanup crews were able to access the campus, Webster reopened for one minimal day on Jan. 6 before closing yet again. Prior to winter break, Malibu Elementary School was able to house Webster students and staff for four days.

Originally sending an email to Malibu staff and families the night of Jan. 6 saying school would be open on the 7th, the EOC determined early on the 7th that all Malibu campuses should be closed that date due to increased high wind concern.

During the Palisades Fire, Chief Operations Officer Carey Upton said the challenge with Webster wasn’t necessarily about the Palisades blaze, but rather extreme wind kicking up ash from the Franklin Fire. Cleanup efforts at Webster had to start again during this time, completed by Jan. 24. Upton added that ash kicked up from Palisades also showed itself at Grant Elementary School.

In the immediate aftermath, Burgess worked with Executive Director of Elementary Schools Dr. Steve Richardson to compile a list of families and staff who were displaced, lost their homes or experienced property damage. The two then reached out to see what assistance was needed.

“Just to let them know that we care, we (got) in touch with them,” Burgess said. “We care, we’re thinking of them and we want to support them in any way that we can.”

The district is currently exploring options for the 15 staff members who lost homes and the 24 who were displaced, with one option being the reinstating of Personal Necessity Days. Essential workers who had to be on the ground during the Palisades Fire will have additional compensation thanks to a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with union SEIU Local 99.

For Malibu students, a total of 10 hotspots and 15 Chromebooks were checked out to Malibu Middle School and Malibu High School to support students, and staff collaborated to develop a Continuity of Learning plan to “help sustain student learning” during the prolonged school closure. Though the district is required to offer such a plan, students were not required to participate.

“Over the past few weeks, our school community has faced unimaginable challenges, and the devastating fires have touched the lives of so many among us,” Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Dr. Stacy Williamson added. “It has been so hard to see that some have lost their homes, been displaced or supporting friends and loved ones that are going through a similar heartbreak.”

The impacts of the fire weather were not done as of the meeting, as Malibu campuses were closed once again on Monday due to dangerous road conditions and challenges to school access.