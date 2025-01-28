Owners of property destroyed in any of the region’s devastating wildfires can now opt-in to government debris removal programs as Phase 2 of the clearance program is now open to the public.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will lead the comprehensive debris removal operation, working under Los Angeles County Public Works to clear structural debris, foundations, hazardous trees, and up to six inches of contaminated soil from properties destroyed in the Eaton and Palisades fires.

Property owners have until March 31 to choose between the government program and hiring private contractors. Those selecting government assistance must complete a Right of Entry form, available online at https://recovery.lacounty.gov/debris-removal or at local Disaster Recovery Centers.

"Debris removal is dangerous and must be handled by experts to protect the health of your family and community," said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath. "That's why we've partnered with FEMA, the EPA, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to bring in the most experienced resources to assist in this process. I'm focused on ensuring we move with speed, safety, and efficiency to help you rebuild as quickly as possible. Los Angeles County is committed to the swift and full recovery of all communities devastated by the Palisades Fire."

The program offers property owners flexibility regarding foundations, allowing them to choose between removal or preservation for future rebuilding. Officials stress that homeowners opting out of the government program must hire contractors meeting strict certification requirements for hazardous material removal, and once declined, cannot later opt into the government program.

The program's launch follows Phase 1, currently underway by the Environmental Protection Agency, which focuses on removing household hazardous materials such as paints, cleaners, pesticides, and fuel from affected properties. Phase 1 assessments began January 16, with hazardous material removal starting the week of January 27.

County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger previously emphasized the urgency of streamlining the process. "Wildfire survivors should not face prolonged delays," she said, noting that the expedited forms will allow the Army Corps to mobilize quickly and begin safe debris removal.

To ensure public safety, officials outlined several key requirements for the cleanup process:

- Property owners must verify Phase 1 completion before Phase 2 work can begin

- Private contractors hired by those opting out must meet county certification guidelines

- All work, whether through government or private programs, requires proper permits

- Residents entering burn areas must wear appropriate protective gear, including N95 masks

The debris removal program operates alongside other recovery initiatives, including FEMA's assistance programs, which have already approved over $47 million in aid. FEMA continues to accept applications through March 10, 2025.

The county has established multiple channels for affected residents to access information and support:

- EPA Phase 1 verification: 1-833-798-7372 or www.epa.gov/ca/2025-california-wildfires

- Engineering support from L.A. County Public Works: 800-675-4357

- Storm-related updates and resources: notifyla.org

- Daily emergency updates: Third District newsletter at lindseyhorvath.lacounty.gov

The Phase 2 program launch comes as containment of the Palisades Fire reaches 90%, though urgent recovery work continues throughout the affected areas. The fires, which began in mid-January, rank among California's most destructive natural disasters, with damage estimates exceeding $5 billion.

For property owners entering burn areas to assess damage or meet with contractors, officials continue to emphasize safety precautions, including wearing protective gear and remaining alert to changing weather conditions that could affect stability in fire-damaged zones.

The county has streamlined the permit process for private contractors, implementing a single permit system managed by the county to ensure safety standards while reducing bureaucratic delays.