Live Talks - An Evening with Maria Shriver: The award-winning journalist, New York Times bestselling author and former First Lady of California shares a powerful collection of reflections and original poems that emanate from her hard-earned wisdom, showing readers there is strength and love on the other side of our hardest days. Thursday, April 10, 8:00p.m., New Roads School 3131 Olympic Blvd. https://livetalksla.org/events/maria-shriver/

FREE Disco Happy Hour with Superbloom: No sign-ups, no cost. Just music, movement, and a room full of good people. Superbloom is on deck, bringing the beats. Show up and stay as long as you like. Friday, April 11, 5 - 7p.m., MUD/WTR: Gather, 2515 Main St. https://www.instagram.com/mudwtrgather/

Juniper Market: Enjoy a day of unique shopping finds and local vibes at this pop-up event highlighting and supporting small businesses, offering a wide range of local products. Saturday, April 12, 10a.m. - 6p.m., 1200 Block Third Street Promenade https://www.instagram.com/thejunipermarket/

Marina del Rey Marks 60 Years with Harbor Tours, Nostalgic Parties, and Deals Around Town: This year’s diamond anniversary celebration culminates in a community event on April 12 and 13 at Fisherman’s Village, featuring historic harbor tours aboard the WaterBus, a live DJ spinning 1960s hits, a Marina del Rey Historical Society exhibit, and free cupcakes. https://exploremarinadelrey.com/mdr60/

2025 Downtown Santa Monica Chess Tournament: Sunday, April 13th, 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM 📍Third Street Promenade, 1200 Block Join us and the Santa Monica Bay Chess Club for the annual Chess Tournament on the Promenade! Test your skills, connect with fellow players, and compete for a grand prize. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-chess-tournament-on-third-street-promenade-registration-1291508690259

ONGOING: “Two Bit Circus” Pop-Up; LiteBrite Experience; Wellness & Waves (through Oct 11)

What to Eat & Drink?

Cookie Good Features Easter and Passover Specials: Easter flavors include Chocolate Easter Egg, Rice Krispies Treat Nest, and Peeps Sugar Cookies and Passover offerings include Coffee-Toffee Macaroon, Flourless Chocolate Cake, and Marble Cake Macaroon. 2448 Wilshire Blvd. https://www.instagram.com/cookiegoodla/

Levain Bakery in Venice Now Open: As a special flavor, they will be offering our Black & White Chocolate Chip Cookie ONLY at the Venice bakery, for a limited time. 1161 Abbot Kinney Blvd. https://levainbakery.com/pages/venice-ca

Mikomi Sushi Opens New Santa Monica Location: The well-regarded sushi restaurant with locations in West Covina and Monrovia has opened its newest establishment, bringing its signature sushi and Japanese cuisine to Santa Monica. 326 Wilshire Blvd. (previously home to Lotus Dim Sum Dumpling). https://www.instagram.com/mikomism/

Beethoven Market Grand Opening: Cobi’s on Main St. partner Jeremy Adler’s new spot gets a rave review from EaterLA: "Mar Vista’s New Cal-Ital Neighborhood Spot Pays Charming Homage to its Historic Roots." https://la.eater.com/2025/3/28/24396064/beethoven-market-restaurant-opening-mar-vista-west-la-jeremy-adler-michael-leonard-cobis-los-angeles

Esters Relaunches Wine Club: Each month, Co-Owner and Rustic Canyon Family Wine Director, Kathryn Coker, and the sommelier team hand select 2 delicious wines from small producers. As a member, you'll get perks like an Esters black card to present for 10% off wine, an invitation to their monthly pickup party, an Esters canvas wine tote, and more members-only surprises. https://app.table22.com/product/esters-wine-club

Not No Bar at 2424 Main St. Listed as One of the Best Pizza In LA: The Infatuation states "The pizza at Not No Bar can be difficult to procure. The buzzy cocktail bar-pizzeria is walk-in only and lines form quickly on the weekends. But your reward is bubbly-crusted, Neapolitan-ish pizza that goes toe-to-toe with the best on the Westside. The topping options are swapped out regularly, but if you see La Blanca, get it. The ricotta-layered white pie is squiggled with pesto and topped with a heap of frilly mustard greens that cut through the richness nicely.” https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/guides/the-best-pizza-in-los-angeles

NBC4 Declares About Cosetta: “This Italian-Californian Restaurant & Pizzeria is our new Friday fave!” Vicki Johnson joins chef/owner, Zach Pollack, at his new restaurant in Santa Monica. It’s an Italian-Californian restaurant and pizzeria with inventive cocktails and al fresco dining. Cosetta is the follow up to Zach’s critically-acclaimed previous restaurants on LA’s East Side: Cosa Buona & Alimento. https://www.nbclosangeles.com/california-live/this-italian-californian-restaurant-pizzeria-is-our-new-friday-fave/3667676/

Further Afield: City of STEM + LA Maker Faire is back on April 12. This year, enjoy a huge all-day outdoor extravaganza at Exposition Park https://www.cityofstem.org

Looking Ahead: Looking Ahead: Earth Day Celebration (4/22); Kidical Mass (5/4); Main St. Mainopoly (5/25)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.comand let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Levain Bakery & Other Restaurant Openings