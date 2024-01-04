Committee for Racial Justice (CRJ) will kick off the New Year with a workshop on Jan. 7th at Virginia Ave. Park’s Thelma Terry Center at 6pm for supper, with program start at 6:30pm (also on zoom). This will be the beginning of a series of workshops that will focus on the theme of One Year after the SM Black Apology – Let 2024 be the Year of Action. Because CRJ was started in the summer of 2011 in the wake of a racial incidence at SAMOHI, and so, a lot of our early work was done with the SMMUSD in addressing numerous educational issues, we decided to return to that arena to begin the new year by having Dr. Shirley Compton come and share with us what she is currently doing in her work as an Instructional Coordinator for the Black Student Achievement Plan in LAUSD. This plan “aligns with the Los Angeles Unified Strategic Plan’s core beliefs of Equity, Collaboration, and Excellence. Its mission, objectives, and operation are designed to address the unique and unmet needs of Black students. This allows all students to benefit from an educational environment that values diversity and actively works towards eliminating educational disparities that have historically inhibited Black students’ success in school systems nationwide.” Those unable to join us at VAP for a light supper at 6pm, can click the following link in order to register and receive the zoom link for 1/7 : https://us06web.zoomus/meeting/register/tZAsc-GpqzwvHNyrD-aR09JPKF9tteBoopdd

Dr. Shirley Compton is a 3rd Generation Santa Monica resident who attended local public schools and graduated from LMU with degrees in Sociology and African American Studies. She studied abroad in Ghana, West Africa as an ambassador for the university. Shirley also attended Chapman University for her teaching credential and the University of La Verne for her Master’s in Education Administration. As an educator, she has experience teaching elementary through high school in public and private schools. She has served the Santa Monica community as an award-winning teacher at John Adams Middle School (JAMS), Assistant Principal at JAMS and Grant Elementary School, and Principal of Grant Elementary School. She completed her dissertation in 21st century teaching and learning at Concordia University in Portland, Oregon. She has supported her Santa Monica community as a member of the Virginia Avenue Park Advisory Board, Parent Connection Group, and SAMOHI Black Parent group. Shirley is currently supporting eight LAUSD schools as an Instructional Coordinator for the Black Student Achievement Plan. She also owns and operates Global Citizens Leadership, a 501(c)(3) public service organization and Education & Advocacy Consulting, LLC.

When the Santa Monica City Council officially voted to adopt a resolution that was an apology to its Black citizens in December of 2023, commitments were made by City Council members to have that document be more than words. CRJ has not been able to obtain the list of actions taken in the first year of the Black Apology that is said by city staff to exist. So we are planning to focus in our coming workshops, through speakers and updates about work we’ve done, on specific actions that could be taken to show that the Black Apology was not just empty words.

Come join in this important workshop on zoom at 6:30pm (register with the above link to be sent access) or meet with us in person on January 7th at 6pm for supper , if you are able.

Email us by 5pm this Thursday 1/4 at committee4racialjustice@gmail.com if you will need child care.

For more information, call Joanne at 310-422-5431